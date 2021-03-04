Many of us may be starting thoughts and sentences with “about a year ago, life changed…” as we look back over the last 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affected everyone.
The Senior Community Center closed our doors on March 13, 2020, and we remain closed to events and activities, but we are still very involved in seniors’ lives Meals on Wheels and Frozen Meals programs, as well as some virtual events.
We remain committed to providing services and activities that enhance dignity, improve independence, encourage involvement, and to be safe and healthy, especially in the last 12 months.
Partnering with Five Star (formerly Canteen) and the Green River Area Development District (GRADD), we are delivering between 500-600 meals Monday through Friday to seniors’ homes and at five congregate sites — Adams Village, Roosevelt House, Park Regency, Whitesville Community Center and the Senior Community Center on West 2nd Street.
Before COVID-19, our numbers were less than half what they are now. We were providing between 200-250 meals throughout the week, evenly split between home delivered meals and congregate sites.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order in March 2020 that removed the income requirement for meals, and provided “safe at home” meals to anyone 60 years of age or older who wanted it. That’s when our numbers increased, but it also meant more seniors were ensured food and could stay home and safe.
We have also been partnering with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Morrison’s Food to create a frozen meals program that serves seniors on the weekends.
Again, the number increased proportionately, as more seniors took advantage of this program, as well. It’s a great initiative that started under my predecessor, Dana Peveler, and one we hope to expand.
In addition to meals, we are still providing safe rides for non-emergency appointments to anyone in Daviess County over the age of 60. This includes rides to doctor appointments, a grocery store visit or any other need you may have.
Rides are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; just call the Senior Center at 270-687-4640 to get signed up. The suggested donation is $1.50 per ride, but not required.
And until we can have in-person classes and activities, we are trying to stay connected with our seniors through phone calls and creating
While we realize not everyone has access to Facebook, it’s one attempt to stay connected during these “virtual” times. If you or one of your loved ones aren’t able to access Facebook, please contact Tiffanye Johnson at the Senior Center.
Some of the online events include a Cyber Senior Tech Class on Mondays at 10 a.m.; senior strength training on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; and monthly health sessions with Fuller Physical Therapy on the first Fridays of the month.
We have also started hosting virtual bingo live on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Bingo cards are available through the congregate meal lines or by emailing tiffanyejohnson@seniorcenterodc.com. If these options don’t work for you, let us know and we will put some in the mail for you.
As the weather gets warmer, we’ll start up again with parking lot bingo and other events where we can gather safely outside. Oh, we look forward to that day. Until then, please know we are here and available to serve and help out wherever we can.
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
