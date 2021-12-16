Audubon Area Community Services is working to get its Senior Companion program back to full force following restrictions during COVID-19.
The program, which has been sponsored by AACS since the mid 1970s, is a federally funded program through the Corporation for National and Community Service that enlists volunteers to be a companion to seniors in the community who might be experiencing isolation.
Volunteers, according to Robyn Mattingly, social support services director, will go into homes of senior clients and provide not only companionship, but also light housekeeping and assistance with daily living needs and respite services for caregivers of the individual.
“We are able to place our volunteers in the homes of the most frail or vulnerable elders who need assistance with their daily activities,” she said. “The companionship … isolation and depression are real prevalent issues amongst our senior population and that companionship really helps with that awareness, it helps with that isolation.”
The companionship, she said, also helps with cognitive orientation for seniors who may experience memory impairments.
Repetitive activities, such as crocheting, watching or reading the news and a regular TV show, she said, all help engage seniors and assist with memory impairments.
Volunteer Cynthia Hagan said one of her clients has Alzheimer’s Disease and many times when she visits, she will have to work to engage her and brighten her mood to get her out of bed in the mornings.
She also has a regular goodbye routine that the two engage in each time she visits to help with awareness.
Volunteers will also assist with housekeeping, such as laundry or watering flowers or even helping prepare meals for clients.
“We want our clients to do as much as they possibly can for themselves, whether it’s mobility issues that they have, whether it’s arthritic conditions; maybe they can’t hold a broom or a dust cloth. That’s something our volunteers can do,” Mattingly said.
Additionally, having someone in the home to ensure the client is receiving a balanced meal will help with nutrition and make meal time more engaging for the individual.
“They’re going to eat better if they’ve got someone sitting across from them or if there’s somebody there to help them prepare a nutritional balanced meal instead of opening up a box of cereal,” she said.
Mattingly said the relationship between volunteers and clients is mutually beneficial. It not only provides companionship and help for the clients, but gives volunteers a chance to help others in need.
“Our volunteers will tell you … they get as much, if not more, out of their service because it gives them a sense of self-worth, gives them a sense of having something to get up for, having somebody that’s waiting on you and you’re being needed,” Mattingly said. “I’ve had volunteers say they’ve pulled up to a client’s house and the client will be peeking out the window, just waiting for them to come in. It’s such a mutually rewarding, satisfying relationship.”
Hagan said her volunteer work with the Senior Companion program has been a blessing in her life.
Having lost her husband in 2015, it has not only given her a chance to help others, but also to have companionship herself in the process.
“It’s a blessing to me. I feel like the Lord has opened my heart wide for these people. There’s so many people that need help and it may be nothing more than picking up the telephone and saying, ‘hi, how are you doing today?’ Just a little something,” she said.
The program is also an opportunity, Mattingly said, to provide respite services for caregivers of seniors, whether they need to run errands, go to the grocery store or simply have some time for themselves.
Hagan said she enjoys being able to provide families with some much needed self-care time, especially having been a caregiver, herself.
“I took care of my father-in-law and he had dementia, so I can relate to what these families are going through because I went through it and it was a really, really tough time,” she said.
During the pandemic, however, volunteers were unable to visit seniors and instead, called clients on a regular basis to provide companionship.
While phone calls were helpful, Mattingly said, they did not provide the same level of service clients needed to help with daily living needs.
Now that the program is back up and running normally, Mattingly said AACS is working to tackle its waiting list and recruit new volunteers.
Mattingly said due to the pandemic, the program has lost many of its traditional methods of recruiting volunteers and with a large waiting list of individuals in need of the program’s services, it is in need of volunteers.
“A lot of people are hurting, and not just because of COVID. There’s just so many individuals in our communities … that need assistance, but we only have a limited number of volunteers that we’re able to engage,” she said.
Anyone interested in becoming a Senior Companion program volunteer, she said, can reach out to the AACS office or go online to audubon-area.com/social.html.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
