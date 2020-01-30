Touch.
What is the first thing you do when you stub your toe or bump an elbow? Well, OK, after you’ve pitched a good fit, you instinctively reach down to grab the injured spot to soothe it.
Our youth come to us with bumps and bruises knowing our touch is magic as we make it go away with our hugs and kisses. There’s science to the healing benefits of touch and we are all designed able to both give and receive those benefits.
We all need touch. We may joke that we don’t want people in our “bubble,” or that people stand too closely, and that we aren’t huggers, but if we were truly in a position where touch was something that was no longer an option in our lives, I believe most of us would miss it.
Just ask our seniors.
Our seniors need touch more than any other group. Many of our seniors live alone, or far away from relatives. They may have transportation challenges that cause isolation, or they may live in long-term care facilities. In all these situations, touch is limited or more of a clinical nature.
Because of those changes, life sends our way the benefits of touch increases as we age. Touch can even help us live longer. It can lower blood pressure, help to reduce stress, relieve pain, boost the immune system, improve pulmonary function, some studies have even shown it reduces blood glucose levels and slows the heart rate.
Why, then, with all these benefits are we so hesitant? For me, it was because I struggled with how to show someone affection without either of us feeling awkward or being offended.
My kids have teased me in the past telling me that I’m not a hugger. I was hurt because I felt like I had always been affectionate, but as I self-evaluated, I realized they’d seen me struggle with trying to comfort loved ones … and folks, there are two things you can’t force — a hug and smile.
Fortunately, our seniors or anyone for that matter, just need our gentle touch, a touch on the shoulder, a longer handshake, or a pat on the back.
If you’re a caregiver, paint their fingernails, brush their hair, do some pampering with makeup, apply lotion to their hands or feet. Hand massages work, too! Be creative. Just putting on someone’s boots for them is a form of compassionate touch.
Always respect someone’s space and remember to ask permission before touching someone, every time, even if you have received permission before. If you’re going to hug, for goodness sake, be sincere! I assure you, they’d rather an awkward dart left and right, genuine hug, than a forced hug that you did out of obligation.
We express how we’re connected through touch.
We were designed to comfort each other through the expression of that touch. It doesn’t come naturally to everyone, but there are still ways we can all work toward effective touch.
I’m the weird girl who doesn’t get it right. Yes, I’m going to probably dart right, when you go left, but my hugs are genuine, and if you come here to the Senior Center and you need one, well, we’ve got you covered.
Dana Peveler is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
