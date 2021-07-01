When the Senior Community Center closed its doors on March 13, 2020, no one could’ve imagined that we’d be closed as long as we have.
No other demographic has waited as long as seniors have to return to their “new” normal. On the one hand, it’s understandable since the senior demographic has been most impacted by COVID-19 through sicknesses and, sadly, deaths.
On the other hand, it’s been concerning since the senior demographic has been most impacted by COVID-19 through social isolation and loneliness.
We are grateful that those days are behind us, and we can look forward to a new normal at the Senior Community Center.
On July 1, 2 and 6, we will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to welcome folks back for registration and orientation, and hopefully a lot of smiles and hugs!
Since I started at the Senior Center during COVID-19, it will be my first opportunity to meet many people, and I’m really looking forward to this. The entire staff is ready for our facility to be buzzing again with activities.
Our seniors bring life to this place!
Many have asked why we’re having registration/orientation days instead of just opening, and it’s a good question.
We are working to improve our processes and systems so we can serve our seniors better and also have accurate data for our monthly reports, which impacts our state and federal funding reimbursements.
This re-opening is a perfect opportunity to ensure that every person, at least 60 years old, who attends classes, participates in activities, games, pool room and/or events at the Senior Center, is registered and has an active Senior Card to swipe when they come to the Center.
It also helps us ensure we have accurate contact information for an emergency, if needed.
After the registration days, we have planned a grand re-opening for Wednesday, July 7 inside the building that includes a health fair with senior-specific agencies and organizations available to answer questions, take blood pressure and distribute information from 10 a.m. to noon; cook-out lunch provided by Morrison’s Foods, starting at 11 a.m.; music by Diane Earle from noon to 1 p.m. and bingo (AKA prizes!) sponsored by U.S. Bank and Humana, starting at 1 p.m. All events will be held in the Auditorium.
In preparation for our re-opening, we have given the facility a few facelifts to provide a more welcoming environment.
The most notable will be the display of art by Rex Robinson, a well-known local artist. Robinson will be available on July 7 at 2 p.m. to share more about his display, called “OKYUSA,” a retrospective exhibit of his art that represents local and U.S. locations and landscape.
His artwork already brings a fresh look to the building, and we are excited about this partnership. Other upgrades include fresh paint in a few rooms — thanks to friends from Old National Bank, Chamber Young Professionals (CYP) and the OWLS group — new card tables/chairs and a few other surprises.
On Thursday, July 8, the Senior Center will be open for regular activities during our new hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We’ve needed to adjust our opening hours initially in order for everyone to get accustomed to being back open and juggling with the changes that have taken place during COVID.
Our Meals on Wheels (MOW) staff are still delivering up to 550 meals/day on 14 routes across the county.
Starting July 6, the congregate sites at Adams Village, Roosevelt House, Park Regency and Whitesville, will start serving lunch in person.
At the Senior Center on 2nd Street, we will continue providing congregate meals through the drive-up line. However, if folks want to bring the meals inside and eat together, the auditorium will be open. We hope to resume inside congregate meals soon.
When my sister’s grandson was about 3 years old, he’d say, “I have to wait for longer.”
Fortunately, the wait “for longer” is over and we couldn’t be more excited and thrilled for our seniors.
These dear folks have contributed to all areas of daily life in Daviess County and have been foundational to our community’s success, wisdom, culture, perspective and future.
It’s finally their time!
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
