The September Cattle on Feed report was released on Sept. 24.
Extension Beef Cattle marketing specialist, Dr. Kenny Burdine, shared his observations in the following article.
Monthly Cattle on Feed reports provide an estimate of cattle inventory in feedlots with a capacity of over 1,000 head. Based on a mid-year comparison to total cattle on feed numbers from the July Cattle report, these monthly reports account for about 84% of total cattle of feed.
The Sept. 1 estimate came in just over 11.2 million, which was about 1.4% below the 2020 level. Cattle on feed inventory has been running below year-ago since July.
Placements did tick upward for the month of August. This is normal, but the magnitude of the increase from July was larger than one would typically expect.
August placements were 2% above 2020 after being quite a bit below last year for July. It’s hard to read too much into this given how strange 2020 was.
I also think it is very likely that drought conditions in much of the country forced some early sales of cattle into the feedlot sector. The increase seemed to be more in the heavier weight groups, which is largely consistent with that narrative.
Marketings were virtually unchanged from 2020 to 2021, although they were about 3.5% below 2019.
From my perspective, the September Cattle on Feed report continues to confirm that we have turned the corner on feedlot inventory and numbers should be generally trending downward over the next few years. Certainly, this is positive news for an industry that has struggled with packing capacity recently.
But, I also think it is important to note that feedlot inventory, while trending downward, is still relatively high. The current inventory is below 2020, but well above the 5-year average. As an example, the September 2021 number is still 2.2% higher than September 2019.
After expanding from 2014-2018, the US Beef cow herd reached a high in 2019. Since then, we have seen two years of declining beef cow numbers.
Given drought conditions in much of the US and beef cow slaughter thus far in 2021, I think there is no question that this will be another year of contraction.
The contracting beef cow herd and shrinking calf crops will lead to smaller numbers of cattle to be finished over the next several years.
But it is important to understand that due to the time lag between calf crops and the placement of those calf crops on feed, and the pandemic-related issues seen in 2020, we are just now starting to see the impacts of beef herd liquidation in these Cattle on Feed reports.
Locally more cattle are being finished for direct-to-consumer sales but thousands are sold at weaning or soon after in our area each year.
The CPH-60 sale events were created to help producers utilize the marketing benefit of selling in larger lots of similar type cattle, retaining the animals on the farm longer to take advantage of additional weight gain, and to improve the overall reputation of Kentucky feeder cattle.
The Green River CPH sale is one of the largest in the state with four sale dates each year marketing over 4,000 animals grown across west Kentucky and southern Indiana.
In an effort to increase interest in CPH-60, first-time participants in the December or February sales may like to participate in a new UK Post Weaning Value Added Program (PVAP) which is for producers who have never weaned and sold calves in a preconditioned sale. We will visit with the producer and develop a feeding and management plan based on selling on Dec. 2.
The calves must be weighed at weaning (group weights over truck scales are acceptable) and have feed and health costs recorded. Upon sale of the calves, a closeout of returns to the preconditioning phase will be calculated and the producer will receive a $50/head incentive payment, up to $1,000 maximum.
The market is paying a premium for weaned calves and backgrounding budgets still look favorable at this time. Please feel free to contact Kevin Laurent, UK Extension beef specialist, at 270-365-7541 if you have any questions. The PVAP enrollment form is available on my website at www.daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
