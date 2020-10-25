September was a great month for local realtors.
Sales were up 52% from a year ago — $36.5 million compared with $24.1 million.
September saw 161 houses sold for a median price of $160,000.
A year earlier, 153 houses sold for a median price of $147,900.
And the average house sold in 71 days last month, compared with 83 days a year earlier.
Karen Gross, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said, “We are definitely seeing a rebound from the pandemic. Low interest rates continue to allow homebuyers to buy more house. We are also seeing a shortage of inventory with the days on market being consistently low.”
• The state says unemployment rose in 113 counties between September 2019 and last month, fell in six and remained the same in Crittenden County.
Oldham County had the state’s lowest rate at 3.5%.
Magoffin had the highest at 13.5%.
All five counties in the Owensboro area had rates higher than a year ago, but substantially lower than August.
Daviess reported a 4.8% rate last month, compared with 6.6% in August and 3.6% in September 2019.
Hancock saw a rate of 4.9% in September, compared with 5.8% in August and 3.4% a year earlier.
McLean was at 4.6% last month, compared with 5.6% in August and 3.4% in September 2019.
Muhlenberg reported a 7.2% rate in September, compared with 10.3% in August and 5.6% a year earlier.
And Ohio saw a rate of 5.4% in September, compared with 7.6% in August and 5.6% a year earlier.
• Started your Christmas shopping yet?
KPMG’s 2020 holiday shopping report “Season of Reckoning: 2020 COVID-19 Consumer Pulse/Holiday Report” predicts that we’ll be spending less on Christmas this year.
The report says the average person will spend about $515 on gifts this year — down 18% from last year’s $627.
Clothing is expected to be down 27%, electronics down 16% and gift cards down 14%.
And 41% of those surveyed said they weren’t going to Black Friday sales in person.
• Tractor Supply Co., the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, said its income was up 56.1% in the third quarter to $190.6 million from $122.1 million a year earlier.
Net sales jumped 31.4% to $2.61 billion from $1.98 billion a year ago.
Same-store sales were up 26.8%, compared with an increase of 2.9% in the same period last year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
