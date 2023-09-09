Tina Kasinger figures everybody loves chocolate.
So when she learned that her friend Dana McLimore and Dana’s husband, J.R., were getting out of the chocolate fountain rental business after more than a dozen years, Kasinger decided to fill the void with SerenDipity Chocolate Fountains.
And Dana McLimore is helping her learn the business.
The fountain can be rented for weddings, Christmas parties, retirement parties, Daddy-Daughter dances and anything that people want a “wow factor” at, Kasinger said.
But it’s for large gatherings, she said, not small parties.
“The fountain is commercial and really engineered for larger events and not like home parties,” Kasinger said.
She said, “We offer dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate and even colored chocolate to match a party or event theme.”
Chocolate fountains can also be used as queso fountains, caramel fountains, syrup fountains, nacho cheese fountains and cheddar cheese fountains.
Kasinger isn’t sure if she’ll try any of those though.
Chocolate fountains have only been around since 1991, but they quickly became popular.
When Golden Corral was in town, its chocolate fountain was a big attraction.
Kasinger said it’s important to have an attendant at the fountain to be sure people don’t dip fingers or other unsanitary things in the flowing chocolate.
She supplies whatever people want to dip in chocolate.
Her fountain can be either four or six tiers.
It stands 44-inches high and can use anywhere from 11 to 22 pounds of premium chocolate.
“We can keep adding more if there’s a large party,” Kasinger said.
She said, “People are getting away from the traditional wedding cakes and wanting more things like chocolate.”
Kasinger said she became interested in the new business while helping her brother, Chris Logsdon, with his business — DJ Hop.
“He’s a DJ at weddings, and I would help him,” she said “I thought the weddings needed something else, like a chocolate fountain. This is something Owensboro needs. It adds elegance.”
Kasinger worked 16 years at Progress Printing, 16 years in healthcare and was watching her grandchildren for the past seven years.
“I’ve started working part-time as an elementary teacher’s assistance, and now I’m doing this,” she said. “It keeps me busy.”
