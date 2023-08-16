Several former and current Trinity High School students traveled to Kingston, Jamaica, this summer for mission work.
The students worked with Missionaries of the Poor, an international monastic order of Brothers dedicated to “Joyful Service with Christ on the Cross” to serve the poorest of the poor, according to its website.
“(Missionaries of the Poor) have different locations in Jamaica that have about 70 residents,” senior Hannah Nash said. “The residents there are people who have no one to take them in, were living on the street, have no family — but some also have different physical and mental (ailments).”
Senior Declan Williams said he gained perspective while on the trip.
“You hear a lot from parents about finishing your food because there are people starving, and we kind of brush it off,” he said. “When you actually see it, it hits you way more than just seeing a video or picture.”
Sophomore Thomas Jarboe said in reflecting after the trip, he realized the residents helped the students more than they helped the residents.
“They opened our eyes and took our blinders off,” he said. “... Being there gave us a sense of peace, because God wanted us to be there for a reason.”
Nash said the work the students participated in is what God wants people to do.
“This is what makes you happy,” she said, “because following God is the only way to be happy.”
Alex French, religion teacher at Trinity, said he visited Jamaica for the first time almost a decade ago to work with Missionaries of the Poor.
“My heart was awakened, my faith was taken deeper,” he said. “I loved pouring myself out for the people that were there.”
French said he wants other students to be able to experience the same things he did. To that end, he said the school is looking to offer a mission trip every other year and is working with the Missionaries of the Poor to do so.
Senior Georgia Howard said the trip made her realize how “small” her problems were.
“We may stress about school, but there are people in this world who just really need you,” she said. “You’ll never forget it.”
Jarboe agreed, saying there are people in the world who wish they could read and write.
“Their crosses are so much bigger,” he said, “and ours are really small compared to theirs.”
Nash said mission trips are for everyone.
“People might think they’re not very spiritual or that mission trips aren’t their thing,” she said. “You don’t have to be a certain kind of person to do this.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.