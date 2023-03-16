Lisa Todd

Every March, registered dietitian nutritionists celebrate Nation Nutrition Month by promoting the importance of making healthy and informed food choices. This year's theme is "Fuel for the Future" and involves creating healthy eating habits that will impact our future health. Fueling for the future is important not only for adults but also for children.

The rate of childhood obesity is 10 times higher than it was in 1975. Obesity can lead to many health issues, such as diabetes and heart disease.

