With just a few days left of 2022, it’s natural to analyze the goals you set for yourself back in January. Come New Year’s Eve, maybe you will be celebrating all the goals you crushed.
Or maybe you will be beating yourself up because you feel like you fell short.
Our goals set the tone and excitement for the new year. Establishing an action plan for these goals for the next 365 days creates an energy that can launch us into the express lane of success and happiness.
Wanting to become the best version of ourselves, we create high ambitions of changing our habits as it relates to eating, exercise, job execution, personal spending, and living a balanced happy life.
I have set a lot of these same goals over the years but when the end of December came around, I found I wasn’t meeting the benchmarks I set for myself.
I encourage you to welcome 2023 by digging deep within and focusing on shifting and shaping your mindset. In my opinion, the healthiest and happiest people are the ones who are constantly reflecting and redesigning their mental approach to accept change and embrace the power within themselves.
Easier said than done, right?
Well, here are three tips that have helped me along my journey.
Stop waiting for a defining moment to happen in your life. The defining moments of your life have already occurred and keep occurring around you daily. In your search to find them, you are missing out on your greatest potential.
Allow fear to be your fuel. Fear can be self-destructive if you let it hold you back from taking chances and maximizing opportunities. Learn to channel your fears into actions that move you forward, instead of holding you back.
Get rid of self-doubt. What makes others get past it, are the tools they use to deafen the negative self-talk that resides within them.
Mark Jan. 1 as your reset. The first day of the new you, the first day you will make good on the goals you have set for yourself this year.
Never stop putting in the work. Don’t allow a barrier to knock you off course. Don’t let a roadblock scare you to move in a different direction or stop altogether. Don’t allow life getting busy to be the excuse to stop making the time to prioritize yourself and your goals.
Don’t break the promise you made to yourself.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.