Who started the tradition of “New Year’s resolutions?”
I think the whole thing has gotten a bad name. I suppose it makes sense to think that as a new year is starting and you are saying goodbye to the “old” year, why not take the time to do a little self-introspection to evaluate what you want to do differently?
You know, stop doing things that are not beneficial — or even harmful — and start doing things that are beneficial — and helpful!
I believe the reason New Year’s resolutions have gotten a bad name is because many people fail to keep their resolutions and that failure leaves negative, unreached, unfulfilled promises we have made with ourselves. This failure results in us waving the white flag in defeat. Maybe the problem, though, is that our resolutions have not been based on realistic expectations.
I bet you can guess the two biggest resolutions most people are famous for making.
If you guessed losing weight and exercising, you are correct! Most likely, we have all made resolutions around these two. We resolve to hit the gym, start walking or running, get up early, make and take a healthy lunch, lose that weight, and by golly.…
We mean it this time!
Sometimes, we are unrealistic with those expectations and set ourselves up for failure.
For example, I have heard people say things like, “I’m not going to eat ANY sweets! I am not going to eat ANY fast food! I am going to exercise EVERY. SINGLE. DAY!!”
I admire the passion. I really do, but is it truly a realistic goal to say things like “always or every day or never?” Don’t get me wrong. It can be done.
There are folks who say and do just that, but the percentage is very small for those who can say such definitive things and COMPLETELY stick to it.
The problem with saying things like that is if and when we slip and can no longer say “I’m 100% compliant,” anything less is seen as failure, and then we throw another year on the pile of previous years we tried and failed which makes the process of change more and more difficult.
Let’s start 2022 off with realistic goals. When making goals this year focused on exercise and weight loss, let’s be sure to keep some things in mind.
The first is to check with your healthcare provider to make sure you are physically safe for exercise. Once you have cleared that hurdle, work on setting a goal to exercise 3-5 times per week.
My encouragement would be to make three times per week non-negotiable at all costs, and if you can do 4-5 times per week, that is great.
We all have those weeks where things seem non-stop, and you wonder how you are even going to get everything done. But we also have weeks where you do have some extra time.
Once you get the hang of this in your routine, go ahead and bump it up to 4-6 times per week to where you are doing something “most days.”
Again, master the 3-5 times per week first. Start slow. Build consistency. My suggestion for weight loss is to shoot for a loss of 1-2 pounds per week.
Now, someone is reading this right now and saying it would take forever at this rate to get where you want to get. Well, I know we all want the results “right now,” but we need to be realistic that the weight you have put on more than likely was not put on overnight (although after a few meals I have had I would bet it did!).
Don’t go for the “quick fix.” Slow and steady wins the race.
Think of it this way, if you lost 1-2 pounds per week over the course of a year you will have lost 50-100 pounds! The exercise you do will help burn calories. Make some small dietary changes that will result in consuming less calories, and you’re there!
I encourage you to make those resolutions — but just be realistic and remember the process of change is a journey.
It’s always going to be a series of decisions — mostly daily or by the moment. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. The goal is to try to have more “wins” than “losses.”
As someone once said, it’s not about perfection but progress.
Jason Anderson is manager of Health and Fitness at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
