When Andy Brasher, musician and co-owner of Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville at 123 W. Second St., moved back to his hometown roots in 2006 from Nashville, he expected to find some routine and normalcy.
But he didn’t anticipate that it would lead him down a road of becoming the host of a long-running open mic night and eventually hosting one at his own venue from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays.
“...I’ve been down there (in Nashville) for several years, working with songwriters and kind of building up my career. And I came back to town and just hanging around and being around the family and stuff like that,” Brasher said. “I got a job at a place called Heavy’s and I was playing music there, but I was also helping out behind the bar, cooking food …. That was basically the only place in town I was playing (at).”
While working at Heavy’s, Brasher received a call from a manager at The Boiler Room — a place that Brasher already had a history with.
“...I’ve played at The Boiler Room since I was like, well, probably too young to play,” Brasher said.
The manager called Brasher and asked if he was interested in hosting a weekly open mic.
“...I went to a ton of open mics when I was living in (Nashville),” Brasher said. “I would go to Douglas Corner (Cafe), The Bluebird Cafe, …3rd and Lindsley — those kinds of places.”
Though Brasher had experience attending and performing at open mics, he did have some initial concerns.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, I think it would be awesome. I don’t know how well it will go over,’ ” Brasher said. “ ‘So, I think we can do it. I’ve got the equipment and I can just play. I’ve never done one before, but I’ve seen it done; I think I can do it.’ ”
Brasher told management to give the open mic night, occurring Tuesday nights, a two-week trial to see how it fared.
Brasher said it was “slow, very slow in the beginning” but was still enjoying himself.
“...There were many nights where … it was me, security, a couple bartenders — sometimes that was it,” Brasher said. “...But the main thing is I liked it. Even when nobody was there, I enjoyed doing it.”
But word of the event caught on and gradually saw an increase in participants and audience members, hitting their peak years between 2009 to 2012.
Musicians that would grace the open mic stage included local staples Josh Merritt, Jarred Green and Drew Aud that were just getting their first taste of exposure.
“It just blew up at some point in time,” Brasher said. “There for a long time, the open mics became as busy and sometimes busier than their weekend nights …. It got to be really popular there for a while. …There was a lot of great talent just coming up at that time.”
Brasher ended up hosting the open mic at The Boiler Room for 13 years before the venue closed down in 2019. He then started hosting the event at Taylor’s Bar & Grill before announcing its closure in 2020.
When Brasher opened Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville with his fiancé Tamarra Miller, he knew he wanted to continue the legacy but wanted to focus on getting his weekly shows with featured acts squared away before reintroducing the open mic concept.
“...I didn’t want to try to think about open mic immediately …,” Brasher said. “It was on the back burner for me.”
Brasher eventually introduced the open mic into his weekly scheduled events on Dec. 14. Despite making the event earlier than his previous efforts, Brasher currently sees it as a good move.
“We’ve have had some pretty, decent crowds,” Brasher said. “We’ve had a handful of participants that show up.”
While Brasher notes that his hosting at The Boiler Room was “loose” in terms of structure, his new open mic has performers on stage that can showcase three songs or up to 15 minutes of material, pending the number of participants. Brasher is also looking to introduce a more “formal” approach by having a sign-up sheet for people who want to play — something that he did not do previously.
“I think we got a really classy looking joint and I just kind of want that to … have a classy experience or classy vibe to it,” Brasher said.
Brasher will also typically start out the night by playing a couple of tunes to warm up the crowd.
Brasher wanted to bring the opportunity back to the masses because of the importance that open mics provide for up-and-coming artists that want to take a crack at getting their feet wet in their first foray in the music industry.
“I think it’s an outlet … for creative people, for songwriters or for just musicians,” Brasher said. “Especially the young ones, because you get to a point where playing in your bedroom or in your garage … it just doesn’t cut it anymore and you’re ready to see, ‘Do I really have what it takes?’ For a lot them, this is a dream. This is something (they) want to do, and you have to test that out with real live waters and real live audiences. And I think an open mic is a great place to do that.”
Brasher wants the event to come off as a “non-judgement zone” and a place for other musicians to embrace.
“You come to show people your music but then you find other musicians that are like yourself,” Brasher said. “And then you build this community around it. So, you get to know other people. It’s a networking type time, it’s a community building type thing ….
“Open mic is such a living, breathing creature. It’s just as alive as the musicians that fill it up.”
And Brasher hopes that he sees some new faces in the coming weeks.
“Talents are meant to be shared,” Brasher said. “If God has given you the talent of music, he wants you to share it with your brothers and your sisters, and I think that should be enough motivation to get out. And plus, you’re going to meet people that feel the way you do about music, and it can be a really rewarding experience. I think, to me, …when I first started playing, I think music was really my mistress — it was all about that and I was completely consumed. But I think now, it’s the people I know through music and the connections and the bonds that I’ve made through music that really are the most important.”
