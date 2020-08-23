Marlene Knight has been promoting her new business — The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. — through sunflower photo ops and selling her goods at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market.
And it has all been leading up to the opening of her own establishment at 6869 Kentucky 56 that’s situated between the Sorgho and West Louisville communities.
Pending a final building inspection, Knight said she should be operational within two weeks or less. Her hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
“I call it West Owensboro; it’s not just Sorgho, West Louisville or Stanley,” she said. “There’s a lot to offer out here whether you stop here, Preservation Station, Cecil Farms or Catherine’s Cafe.”
For more than two weeks, she held “Sunflower Days” while her sunflower field was in full bloom, allowing visitors to take photos for free or cut a stem for $1.
“It worked out well for us because people who would’ve never known about us came out,” Knight said. “When (the sunflowers) were all up, they were pretty spectacular.”
After starting renovations a year ago, Knight has converted a quaint, 1,000-square-foot home that’s been part of the Knight family farm for a century into a slice of rural retail and restaurant.
Knight, who spent 10 years as director of catering at the Galt House in Louisville, said she and her husband David, a retired pilot, moved from Jefferson County to his family’s Daviess County farm nine years ago.
“When our sons went off to college, we decided to move because we could work from anywhere,” she said. “We loved coming here and we loved the community.”
The Cottage sits off the road and is currently surrounded by corn, creating a slight visibility concern for Knight.
However, she is counting on her variety of produce, baked goods and seasonal food items such as fresh salsa and marinara sauce to attract customers.
“We’re trying to make use of our tomatoes, which are so good this year,” she said.
The Cottage will also offer canned vegetables, local honey, breakfast sandwiches and Knight’s baked specialty — mini muffins of assorted fruit and chocolate flavors packaged in egg cartons.
Knight has also installed a coffee bar that will feature Big Turkey Foot Coffee, a local roaster.
“Everything that we have, we’re not only trying to be Kentucky Proud, but also Daviess County proud,” Knight said.
In the fall, Knight plans to host a “build your own scarecrow contest” and replace her sunflower field with a “pumpkin extravaganza” that will have designated photo areas.
There will also be outdoor seating for those who want to have coffee or tea while taking in the rural scenery.
“We want everybody to come out and enjoy our beautiful setting,” Knight said. “We’re just really excited to share what we have here.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
