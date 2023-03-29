OMS ART COUNCIL

Owensboro Middle School seventh-grade students Madelyn Haysley, left, and Austyn White have been named to the Kentuckians for the Arts Youth Arts Council.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Middle School seventh-graders Madelyn Haysley and Austyn White have a love for the arts, and now they have the opportunity to influence how arts education will impact students in the state.

The students were selected to the Kentuckians for the Arts (KFTA) Youth Arts Council, an organization dedicated to building awareness of the value of the arts and arts education.

