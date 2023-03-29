Owensboro Middle School seventh-graders Madelyn Haysley and Austyn White have a love for the arts, and now they have the opportunity to influence how arts education will impact students in the state.
The students were selected to the Kentuckians for the Arts (KFTA) Youth Arts Council, an organization dedicated to building awareness of the value of the arts and arts education.
“We’re going to be talking about how we can help people in schools do more art and make it more accessible for people,” Haysley said.
Haysley’s artistic abilities show in her creative writing and instrumental and vocal music performances. She has been in her church’s orchestra since she was 7 years old and joined the school choir in sixth grade.
“I like seeing the looks on people’s faces when we perform our songs and to see how they feel about it,” she said.
As part of the council, Haysley is looking forward to meeting other students with a passion for art, something she uses to express herself.
“I feel like I found a community within the arts,” she said. The arts have given me a pathway to who I truly am and helped define me as a person.”
White sings in the OMS choir, plays in the band and performs at his church. He has been learning to play an instrument since the sixth grade.
“(Arts) allows you to meet new people,” he said. “We have so many cool opportunities being in the arts.”
Alecia Meyer, choral director and gifted and talented coordinator for OMS and iMiddle, said she thinks it is “amazing” that two students from the middle school were selected to be members of the council.
“Just to have someone selected was a big deal, but to have two was a bonus,” she said.
Meyer describes Haysley as a “strong student.”
“She represents our school on the academic team, on the Mathcounts team, she’s just one of those girls that works really hard,” she said. “She’s been part of choir for two years. When you look at her academic side and how gifted she is there, and then you see that she’s also gifted musically, it’s neat to see this full, all-around person.”
Meyer said White “just loves music” and branched out this year by joining choir.
“He’s been in band; this is his first year in choir,” she said. “He plays upper level in band, he’s been a part of All-District Band, which is his big thing, but he’s added choir to his repertoire. That gives him a lot of good experience, musically.”
Being on the council will give the students a chance to see what opportunities they do and do not have in the district, Meyer said.
“We come from a district that is very strong in the arts, where a lot of districts around the state don’t have opportunities like we do here,” she said. “They will also be able to give ideas of things they experience to students who come from districts that are not rich in the arts. It’s empowering the students to take ownership of their own education.”
Haysley and White are the only students from the Owensboro-Daviess County area to be chosen as members of the council. They are among 16 middle and high school students across the state selected for the council.
