OWENWS-10-25-22 PAMELA EASTWOOD DOM

Pamela Eastwood, 44, of Island, sits along the Owensboro riverfront with one of her trumpets on Thursday.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

When Island native Pamela Eastwood was 9 years old, she received a gift that would pave the start of her career in music and education.

“I don’t remember me asking for it; I just remember at Christmas, ‘Santa’ brought me an electric keyboard … and I thought that was so awesome,” Eastwood, 44, said. “...And then that became, ‘Oh, we’re going to take piano lessons.’

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.