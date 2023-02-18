The Rev. Daniel Dillard never expected to be shepherding youth.
But in the summer of 2021, he was asked by the Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, to take on the dual roles of vocations director for the Diocese and chaplain of Owensboro Catholic High School.
“I never would have seen myself doing this when I was the age of the students here,” said Dillard about becoming OCHS chaplain. “Even when I first got ordained, I wouldn’t have seen myself doing this. I didn’t really understand high school students when I was one.”
Dillard, 42, graduated from Henderson County High School in 1999 and then took a year off to volunteer through AmeriCorps.
Dillard said he needed that time to figure out whether or not he wanted to pursue the priesthood.
“I needed that year to get my head in the right place, and about halfway through that year, I was like, ‘OK, God, I’m still not sure I want to be a priest but I know I have to at least try’.”
In 2009, Dillard was ordained and spent more than a decade as an associate pastor or pastor at Diocese parishes in Paducah, Hopkinsville, Bowling Green, Franklin and Scottsville.
And during those years, Dillard said he became involved in youth ministry — so much so that he became known throughout the Diocese as the “youth priest.”
Dillard said that experience with youth gave him the confidence to embrace the high school chaplain role.
“When the Office of Youth Ministry needs a priest to do something, I’m at the top of the list to call,” he said. “Having done that for so long, it seemed like a really good fit for me to come to Catholic High.”
And although shepherding teenagers didn’t scare Dillard, he said it is “vastly different” than pastoring a parish.
“The rhythm of life is completely different; in a parish, it’s baptisms, funerals, weddings and Masses on the weekends — that’s kind of the rhythm of your life,” said Dillard, who added unexpected hospital visits to the list. “You don’t have those kinds of things here. The rhythm of life centers around the school day and the school calendar. I never thought I’d be planning my vacations around fall break.”
With a student population of around 400, Dillard said it’s a challenge to know all of the students.
And even if he doesn’t know every name, he makes it a point to be visible in the morning by greeting students as they enter the high school, and he has “an open door policy” for any student.
Dillard said students often deal with self-image issues, so he emphasizes that they should be “comfortable in their own skin” and that “you are beautiful as God made you.”
At the parishes, it was the adult members who garnered his attention.
But as Catholic High chaplain, Dillard said his focus is on the students.
“…Here, everything has to be directed toward the youth,” he said. “Yeah, there are teachers here, and I certainly try to help the teachers as well on their faith journey. But they’re not my audience — the students are the audience. So my preaching changes so that it’s directed to the issues of their lives.”
Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Dillard celebrates Mass with the Catholic High students.
He also makes himself available for confession every Wednesday before the school day begins — a request that came from students, Dillard said.
“One thing I’ve learned doing student ministry is that I don’t need to understand what drives them,” Dillard said. “I just need to be able to listen to them without judgment and love them.”
