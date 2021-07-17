Tony Shouse has been the pastor of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church for nine months now, and is beginning to adjust as the COVID-19 pandemic slows.
Shouse, 46, graduated from Daviess County High School and grew up in the area.
He went to Georgetown College, where he played football and majored in religion and communications. He went to the military shortly after graduating.
He was called to preach at a church in Georgetown when he was just 19 years old, and has been preaching ever since.
“It gives me an opportunity to impact and spread the gospel,” Shouse said about preaching.
Shouse said pastoring Eaton Memorial has been a good experience for him.
“We have a unique opportunity to really make a difference in Owensboro,” Shouse said. “I love it here, and the people are incredible.”
He started at Eaton Memorial in September of 2020, and said starting at a new church during a pandemic was a challenge.
“After I met people, I had to re-meet them because they all had masks on at first,” Shouse said. “So now I’m trying to match faces with names.”
“I really couldn’t be happier being where I am right now,” Shouse said. “This church has embraced me and loved on me.”
Shouse said Dennis McFadden, the previous pastor of Eaton Memorial, laid a great foundation for him and ministered well at the church.
“I’m thankful for the shoulders I’m standing on right now,” Shouse said. “I pray we can impact this place, because Owensboro is an incredible city.”
And during his nearly 30 years of ministry, Shouse said spreading the gospel to people has been a great joy for him.
“To be able to connect people to Him in a way that meets their needs is absolutely incredible,” Shouse said.
Eaton Memorial Baptist Church holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. It is located on {span}1225 W. 3rd St. in Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.