With the end of the school year quickly approaching, children and families are anticipating the excitement and adventure of summer. But the months of June and July aren’t fun and relaxing for everyone. For some families, summer can often be hard work, a difficult break in routine, and even isolating … just ask the parents and caregivers of children with disabilities.
For these parents, summer means losing the support and structure that school provides their children and families. Peer interactions are paused along with the targeted skills their child learns each day in the classroom. This disruption can lead to an uptick in behaviors related to their child’s disability. School also provides special needs parents respite — and in some cases the only respite — for caring for their child. In the summer, these duties become full-time.
Don’t get me wrong, special needs parents are warriors. They are the best advocates and caregivers for their children. But that doesn’t mean their journey isn’t isolating and sometimes exhausting. Something as simple as running an errand can be challenging when having a child with a disability. So imagine what an excursion to the park or to the museum would be like.
What can we do to help lighten the weight they carry — come alongside them in support?
On a very personal level, you can offer help to those special needs families you know. Offer to drop off dinner. Volunteer at church so a special needs family can attend service knowing their child is being cared for. Invite special needs families to the park or out to lunch.
But I challenge our community to think bigger.
Have we thought about making our community accessible and sensory friendly? Imagine summer camps, popular family fun spots, restaurants, community events that have conversations about disability awareness and accessibility.
Being a disability-friendly community isn’t checking an ADA box.
What if we offered visual support for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Something as simple as a checklist of what to expect at an event or family fun location can provide comfort to an individual with an intellectual disability.
What if universal communication boards were installed in popular indoor and outdoor places like medical buildings and play spaces like parks and museums? Communication boards can not only help an individual with a disability communicate his or her wants and needs, it can also promote social engagement and a feeling of belonging in their community.
A business or restaurant could offer sensory engaging toys for individuals with intellectual disabilities to utilize while waiting.
Any customer-facing business — banks, restaurants, grocery stores, boutiques, big box stores — could provide disability awareness training that teaches patience, sensory needs, appropriate engagement and different forms of communication.
Simple shifts in how we operate our businesses can make a significant difference for families impacted by disabilities. Opening up to conversation is the first step. Local organizations that support individuals with disabilities are a wealth of knowledge and are more than willing to help build a more inclusive community.
You just have to be willing to ask.
