With the end of the school year quickly approaching, children and families are anticipating the excitement and adventure of summer. But the months of June and July aren’t fun and relaxing for everyone. For some families, summer can often be hard work, a difficult break in routine, and even isolating … just ask the parents and caregivers of children with disabilities.

For these parents, summer means losing the support and structure that school provides their children and families. Peer interactions are paused along with the targeted skills their child learns each day in the classroom. This disruption can lead to an uptick in behaviors related to their child’s disability. School also provides special needs parents respite — and in some cases the only respite — for caring for their child. In the summer, these duties become full-time.

