Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services at Daviess County Public Schools, is retiring on July 31 after 19 years with the district.
“I entered the classroom for the first time in 1992,” she said. “I became a teacher at Drakesboro Elementary School in Muhlenberg County in 1993.”
From 2001 to 2004, Shutt served as principal at Drakesboro Elementary School.
“In the fall of 2003, end of spring 2004, the Muhlenberg County board of education chose to close the school,” she said. “My husband and I felt like we were led to come to Daviess County.”
Coincidentally, the principal position was available at Burns Elementary School at that time.
“It was a great school and I felt like it was a great fit for me,” she said. “I applied and was chosen. It was a great move and great growing experience for me.”
Shutt stayed at Burns Elementary School for 12 years.
“I feel like I grew as a leader and an educator there,” she said. “The staff taught me an incredible amount about meeting the individual needs of kids.”
When Shutt had the opportunity to work in the DCPS central office, she said it felt like the next step in making an impact on a wider scale.
“I love to support our people,” she said. “Our job as leaders is to take care of the people who take care of the people. I feel like my job has been to take care of the Daviess County Public Schools staff so that they can take care of the students.”
Opportunities have also been what has kept Shutt at DCPS.
“This county provides a great culture of learning and I think that keeps you wanting to work in a district like that,” she said. “We’re challenging each other all the time to be better and I’m a person who has never been satisfied with the status quo.”
Shutt credits her love for teaching to her own teachers she had growing up, including a third-grade teacher.
“I remember even as a third grader thinking how amazing she was,” she said. “She was tough and had high expectations for us.”
Three years later, Shutt said there was an incident that occurred that showed her a different side of teaching.
“A terrible accident happened when I was in the sixth grade and we lost a classmate,” she said. “Seeing how my teacher handled that made me know there were two sides to a teacher — you could have high expectations but you could love on children and teach them to be better people.”
Shutt’s parents have also impacted her choice to work in education.
“They were really servants in the community and in our church,” she said. “I really feel like I had that example of serving others and wanting to do better with others. I think teaching fit that mold.”
After the 2022 Mental Health Summit hosted by DCPS, Shutt said she felt it was time to make decisions regarding her career.
“I wanted to leave while I still love my job,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to leave when I felt I was still contributing. I wanted to walk away and feel good about what I’ve done. I felt this was the right time.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.