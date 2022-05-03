According to the National Education Association, about 16% of public teachers in the United States typically take on a non-school job during the summer, which amounts to about 12% of their annual income.
Local educators who take on second jobs say the additional money is nice, but most interviewed have other motivations for working beyond their professional capacities in the classroom. Most take on their additional jobs for the joy of it, or because it’s something they have done all of their lives.
Apollo High School agriculture teacher Aaron Tucker, for example, has been farming his whole life. He and his dad continue to raise cattle, tobacco, and hay at their farm in McLean County.
Tucker, who has been teaching for 27 years, 25 of which at AHS, said he enjoys farming because it’s something fun to do with his father, but it’s also a way for him to continue sharpening his skills as an ag educator.
“It helps keep me updated on so much within the world of agriculture,” he said. “When we are in my crop class, we talk about chemicals and treatments for crops. I am more familiar with those things because I use that kind of stuff on a regular basis on our farm.”
He said things like that also continually change over the years in agriculture, so it helps to give students an accurate and real-world example.
Jamie and Peg Tipmore operate a lawn-mowing business throughout the school year. Throughout the years, they have been maintaining the business sometimes seven days a week, depending on the season. They both enjoy the work, as it keeps them active and outside, and provides them some additional funds for “fun stuff,” they said.
Jamie Tipmore, Tamarack Elementary School guidance counselor, began doing the business on the side about 20 years ago when he first began teaching. He and another local educator would meet up a few times a week to do a few yards. Business continued to grow when neighbors of clients requested his services.
When his friend wasn’t able to help him any longer, Peg Tipmore, TES first-grade teacher, began assisting.
“I love being outside, and it’s an instant gratification,” Peg Tipmore said. “You automatically see how it’s beautiful. Sometimes with teaching day-to-day, it takes a while before you see some of your efforts pay off with students. With this, it’s nice to go in and fix up a yard and instantly see the results.”
It’s also a time for her to relax and be unbothered for a bit, she said.
There are few things someone can do that will allow them hours of uninterrupted time. It’s not like you can easily take a phone call, or carry on a conversation with someone while you’re doing yard work, she said.
One of her favorite things is to put on a podcast or audiobook while she’s working on a yard.
Jamie Tipmore said he also listens to podcasts and music while he works. He also is somewhat of a perfectionist, he said.
“I like the finished product. It’s satisfying,” he said.
K.O. Lewis, Newton Parrish Elementary School assistant principal, has been running his art business, Lewis Acrylics, for about eight years. Throughout the summer, or on breaks from school, he travels to art festivals to sell his pieces.
Art has always been important to Lewis. He went to school for art education and visual art, but upon graduation decided to further his education and become a special education teacher.
He continued painting with a focus on becoming an art educator, but when a position opened up at Owensboro High School, he was promoted to the school’s assistant principal.
Lewis has always done portraits because, he said, when you capture someone’s portrait in a certain way, it evokes an emotion.
“That means something to me, especially when I get a chance to depict people who have made an impact on my life,” he said.
Lewis has portrayed subjects such as Miles Davis, James Baldwin, Ruby Bridges, Frida Kahlo, and more. Typically his process involves him doing some abstract work as a base layer, and then going over that with a portrait in oil paint. He works out of his home studio, and travels to Louisville, Nashville, Indianapolis, among other cities, to sell his work. He has plans to begin selling in Chicago in the future.
While Lewis Acrylics is very much a time-consuming business that requires him to do things like quarterly taxes, and plan well in advance for shows to attend, the return on that investment has been positive for him, he said.
“It’s a reason for me to continue to create,” he said. “It’s something I have a passion for, and I get to share it with people; so it’s a special thing.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
