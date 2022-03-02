If Kasey Mayer can teach just one of her American Sign Language (ASL) students to better understand deaf people and deaf culture, the Apollo High School teacher said she will consider her job a success.
Mayer, the new Apollo ASL teacher, is fully deaf. She is from this area, but spent a majority of her childhood attending a deaf school in St. Louis. Through her experiences, she knows that deaf people face a lot of discrimination and challenges, which is why when AHS announced it would begin offering ASL as a foreign language, she immediately jumped at the opportunity.
“People don’t fully understand deaf culture and American Sign Language,” she said last week through an interpreter. “Apollo is fortunate to be able to teach this class.”
It hasn’t been long that the Kentucky Department of Education has recognized ASL as a world language, allowing it to be taught in schools as a foreign language elective. About two years ago, KDE reported there was only one other high school in the state offering the course, West Jessamine High School.
At this time Apollo is the only high school in this region offering it as a foreign language.
Apollo students were largely behind that initiative.
Nikki Basham, 18, is one of several students who worked with the school’s guidance office to get the class added as a foreign language option at Apollo. The senior said she has been signing since she was 8-years-old, and considers ASL a second language.
“I have a cousin who majored in sign language and she taught me a song for church, and I fell in love with it then,” Basham said. “I am going to Eastern Kentucky University to be an interpreter and a deaf and hard of hearing teacher, so this was right in line with what I want to do with my life.”
Haley Rigling, 17, also said the class aligns with her future goals. The AHS senior currently works with Dream Riders of Kentucky, a nonprofit that provides individuals with disabilities with horse therapies.
Through her work with Dream Riders, Haley said she already uses a lot of sign language, and she wanted to sign up for the ASL class offering at Apollo to learn more.
“I see a lot of crossover from working here in the class and at the barn,” she said. “I plan to study special education at Brescia University, and I think ASL could be very beneficial for me in the long run, so I can help others better.”
The first few days of classes an interpreter was in the room to help explain some of the ground rules and expectations for the class, but after that students were fully immersed in the ASL curriculum.
Students have said that has been most helpful for them because they are actively engaged throughout the whole class.
The class has really taken off, Mayer said, and while students have been performing well, she herself has struggled with finding a teaching certification program for ASL. Mayer has a master’s degree in public administration communication, but is required by state law to be certified to teach ASL.
So far, she and the school’s administrators have had difficulty finding a certification program in Kentucky, or even in a nearby state. They did recently find one in California that Mayer will be pursuing if she doesn’t have a better option.
“It’s been a struggle,” she said, though working with students has helped her to remain positive.
Providing students the opportunity to be around a deaf person, and helping them with their abilities to communicate with deaf people is what the class is all about, she said.
“Deaf people are very isolated because of the communication barriers,” she said. “If I can teach one student, and their knowledge and understanding of deaf culture can spread, that would be wonderful.”
The important thing she tries to impart on students is that deaf people don’t need or want pity; they just want to be understood, respected, and treated like everyone else, she said.
“Deaf people can do whatever they want, except hear,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
