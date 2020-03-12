As a personal trainer at the Family YMCA of Owensboro, Terri Ann Tong is part entertainer, part drill sergeant.
Especially when it comes to her SilverSneakers exercise programs.
SilverSneakers is a free senior fitness program that is included with many Medicare Advantage plans. The 10:15 a.m. class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays fills the YMCA’s second-floor gym.
Tong wears a portable mic for giving orders and carries a timer to count off seconds for exercise and rest.
“Raise your knees,” she told a recent crowd of about 60. “I’ve got 15 seconds. Fourteen, 13, 12 ... .”
At the end of the knee lifts, some class members let out a sigh and said: “Whew.”
Some people sit during Tong’s classes. Some hold on to chair backs. Others don’t need anything for balance or support.
Wheelchairs and walkers are welcome.
Most folks come to class dressed in street clothes — no colorful Spandex exercise outfits or expensive shoes.
Near the end of the 45-minute class, Tong told the class to march in place.
“An easy march. Don’t sit down. It’s not time to rest,” she said.
During exercises, Tong often tells jokes to get some laughs going, and her workouts come with a measure of pleasure — Motown and other music genres familiar to the crowd.
Suzanne Guyer has been coming since 2007.
“Terri Ann gives us a well-rounded workout,” the 77-year-old woman said.
Since coming to this class, Guyer has had surgeries on her back and one shoulder. “(The class) helped me get ready for surgery and helped me recover,” she said.
Claudia and Harold Wilson attend. She has osteoporosis and a pin in her hip. Her husband, who uses a walker, has neuropathy, diabetes and back problems.
“The people here are awesome,” Claudia Wilson said. “It’s a lot more than a workout.”
Many class members enjoy fellowship as much as exercise. Classes start with a short devotional and prayer requests.
After class, some members go out for lunch or a movie.
“We have become a family,” said Claire Peterson.
For example, the group sends cards or calls when someone doesn’t show up.
The oldest class member is 93. She drives in from Rockport, Indiana.
A lot of retired teachers come to the SilverSneakers exercise program, Tong said.
On average, about 70 people come to the 10:15 a.m. classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, there’s been a class high of 82.
Tong teaches an 8 a.m. class on Mondays and Wednesdays that draws about 20 people.
And there’s a yoga class at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“I tell people to do what they can do,” Tong said of her exercise routines.
Classes are judgment-free and fun, she said. But Tong creates a program that allows members to challenge themselves physically if they want.
Larry Mansfield moved to Owensboro five years ago. Tong’s classes have become a regular activity in his life.
“It’s a good workout every time,” Mansfield said. “And every time it is different. It’s good for everybody, regardless of their fitness level.”
