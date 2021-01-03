Eating healthy is a common new year’s resolution.
Nothing tastes better than a grape tomato right off the vine. By using raised beds to grow produce in small spaces, it is easier to keep the resolution. Raised beds do not require tillage equipment and can be used where the soil is compact and poorly drained. The beds may improve accessibility as well.
Raised beds must be at least 6 to 8 inches above the soil surface. They may be taller to be accessible for harvesting and removing weeds. A frame to support the soil may be constructed of untreated wood, stone, concrete block, brick, or recycled plastic boards. Soil may be mounded without a rigid structure.
Woods naturally resistant to decay include cedar, redwood, and black locust.
The length of a bed varies according to space available. Determine the width of it by making it easy to reach across, typically no more than 4 feet wide in order to reach into the bed from either side comfortably. Soil compaction is avoided by not walking in the bed, which allows plants to grow better.
Maintaining an aisle of 2 to 4 feet between beds permits easy access with tools, hose reels, chairs, or wheelchairs.
Full sun is best for vegetable gardens, however, many vegetables will produce a good crop if they receive six hours of direct sunlight a day.
Locate it away from trees if possible so the roots will not grow into the bed and compete with the vegetables for water and nutrients. Do not place gardens near black walnut (Juglans nigra) trees since walnuts produce a compound in their roots, shoots, and leaves that is toxic to many plants, including several vegetables.
To make life easier, locate your beds where water is readily available. Raised beds dry out quickly and require more frequent watering than conventional gardens.
In preparing the soil, adding components such as organic matter and porous material will improve soil structure.
Soil for raised beds may consist of good garden soil, organic matter such as compost or peat moss, and porous material like vermiculite or perlite.
If good quality garden soil is not available, substitute with additional organic matter, which can include potting soil. Lime and fertilize as recommended by a soil test of the finished soil mix. Adding too much lime and fertilizer can result in poor plant growth.
After the soil is prepared, there are several ways to plant the bed. You may choose to plant in rows, or simply group similar plants together by maturation time or height.
Remember, a diversity of plants will promote a more stable ecosystem. Monoculture, or grouping together the same or closely related crops, may result in more pest and disease issues.
Plant diversity encourages beneficial insects and microorganisms in the planting area. You may even want to include a few flowers in your garden to increase the variety of plants being grown to encourage pollinators.
Plan to intensively garden the space to produce more vegetables. For example, cool-season vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, cabbage, and broccoli can be replaced after harvesting with warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, peppers, and squash.
Then plant cool-season vegetables again in the fall. Another way to garden intensively is to train plants vertically when possible.
Remember that it is good practice to rotate related plants within and between beds. For example, if you have multiple beds, don’t grow tomatoes and related crops like potatoes, peppers, and eggplants in the same bed for more than two years.
It is best to rotate each year. Give the soil a break by moving plants to another bed, growing them in containers, or not growing them at all. This will prevent pests from building up to high numbers that eventually negatively impact your plants.
Remember that raised beds may dry out faster than conventional gardens. A layer of mulch will reduce weed growth and water loss. A 1- to 2-inch layer of organic mulch such as compost, straw, or weed-free grass clippings will slowly break down and contribute organic matter to the soil.
A few layers of newspaper beneath an organic mulch helps to prevent weed germination.
At least 1 inch of rainfall or supplemental irrigation per week is best. If supplemental irrigation is applied, using drip or soaker hose irrigation is better since these tend to direct water to the root system and not onto the plant itself.
Watering the entire plant, especially late in the evening, causes water to remain on the foliage for several hours. This may promote disease problems. Therefore, it is best to water in the morning if it is necessary to use some type of sprinkler that wets the entire plant.
For more information, two publications, “Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky” and “Gardening in Small Spaces,” are available at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office or online at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/horticulture. You can also call 270-685-8480 or email annette.heisodorffer@uky.edu.
Upcoming EventThe Kentucky State Fruit and Vegetable Conference virtual program is scheduled for Tuesdays, starting Jan. 5 and ending Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST. Registration is required and includes the ability to go back and watch educational programs after the conference ends. More information and registration is available at https://kyhortcouncil.org/2021-ky-fruit-vegetable-conference.
Annette’s TipTo get ideas for raised bed gardens, visit the Extension Master Gardener Raised Bed Demonstration Garden at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 4800A New Hartford Road on the Owensboro Community & Technical College Campus.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
