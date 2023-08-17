SIMPLY THERAPY

Simply Therapy owners Jill Payne, left, and Trina Pryor stand Wednesday inside the pediatric speech and occupational therapy clinic.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Jill Payne and Trina Pryor said it was “kind of random” when they decided to start their own business in 2010.

“I was just getting back from having my second son, and we were both doing PRN (pro re nata) (work) in one of the nursing homes,” Payne said. “We were talking and I was like, ‘Do you want to work with kids?’ ”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.