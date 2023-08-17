Jill Payne and Trina Pryor said it was “kind of random” when they decided to start their own business in 2010.
“I was just getting back from having my second son, and we were both doing PRN (pro re nata) (work) in one of the nursing homes,” Payne said. “We were talking and I was like, ‘Do you want to work with kids?’ ”
Shortly after, Payne and Pryor founded Simply Therapy — a pediatric speech and occupational therapy clinic.
The pair started out inside the former Enclave Family Healthcare facility off Kentucky Highway 54, where they operated out of two rooms that served as a therapy and office space, respectively, before moving the business to a building off Alvey Park Drive West.
Payne and Pryor later opened another entity inside the business in 2018 with the creation of Play Smart — a full-time school on campus for children between the ages 3-6 (preschool to kindergarten).
Local nonprofit Puzzle Pieces moved into its current space on New Hartford Road from a 12,000-square-foot site at 1512 Frederica St. Pryor said they were contacted by the organization about the space being available — which couldn’t have come at a
“They knew we were looking and that the building might fit our needs,” she said.
Payne and Pryor initially planned to open the new facility in March 2020, but delayed it to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And though services remained operational throughout the height of COVID, it came with some learning curves, especially with navigating around what typically is done in-person.
“We just kind of did whatever we could,” Pryor said. “We did try to do a lot
“It was the younger kids that you’re still playing with on the floor that (made) it hard,” Payne said. “For the (preschoolers), the teachers would send in videos of (the kids) doing a lesson or doing something fun, and we (would) drop care bags off for (them) and give them things to do at home to keep them busy and fill the time.”
With the organization emphasizing speech therapy, Payne and Pryor implemented masks with windows so they could work with the patients while eliminating the barrier of the patients not being able to see facial expressions.
“You show so much emotion with your mouth, and I think it’s hard for kids to connect with you and to build rapport with a kid when they can’t see your face,” Pryor said.
But even with the challenges, the business has continued to grow.
That September, the pair began offering one-on-one reading tutoring sessions for students from kindergarten through middle school, while Pryor said it’s been “comforting” being back to some type of normalcy.
“We’ve been on kind of an upward trend since COVID, since we expanded,” she said. “... We’re faring (well).”
Simply Therapy also offers dyslexia screenings and tutoring, which was inspired by Payne’s son, who was diagnosed with the learning disorder in the third grade.
“When we were trying to find somewhere for him to go for the services to help with it, the closest place was an hour (away),” she said. “I just couldn’t imagine being at school all day, then being in a car for an hour, tutoring for an hour and then back in a car for an hour ….”
Payne and Pryor feel having a focus on dyslexia helps inform the community that it goes beyond “reading letters backwards,” such as difficulty with rhyming, counting, misspelling of one’s own name, remembering sight words and personal information like addresses and phone numbers.
“A lot of people think it’s visual (and that) they see the letters backwards, but there’s so much more phonological awareness, (such as) the way they hear sounds in the words,” Pryor said. “They have a hard time breaking down a word into parts and being able to sound out that word ….
“There’s just a lot more that goes into it ….”
The business has grown to 1,600 people, on average, coming in for services on a weekly basis.
But the pair is still looking to provide more services to help families, such as expanding its tutoring aspects, offering evaluations for dyslexia and creating playgroup sessions to accommodate those that have been on a waitlist.
“We never stop thinking of new ideas and things we would love to do (or) what we could offer,” Payne said.
