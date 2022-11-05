Most restaurateurs are satisfied to run one restaurant.
But Ben Skiadas has three.
There’s the Famous Bistro, 102 W. Second St., and Lure Seafood and Grille, 401 W. Second St.
And last summer, he added a third — the Lure Smoke Shack, a restaurant on wheels.
In other words, a food truck.
Now, Skiadas is working to create a food truck park where food trucks can gather and draw diners to them.
“I’m hoping to have a Christmas event this year and then start up the food truck park in the spring,” he said.
Skiadas said he bought the Smoke Shack truck several years ago as a catering accessory.
“I used it for the Symphony Stroll in 2020,” he said. “Then, I started thinking about it and decided it would be great to utilize it more frequently. It has an open back porch for the barbecue pit.”
Skiadas said, “Will Sippel was smoking meat outside Mile Wide Brewing one night and I struck up a conversation with him. His food was good. Mile Wide soon put him in charge of their kitchen. Then, when it closed, it took me about two days to call him and it slowly evolved into our own business.”
Sippel is pit master at the Smoke Shack.
“It’s taking on a life of its own,” Skiadas said. “It’s still part of Lure, but it’s really another restaurant.”
The Smoke Shack hit the streets with Friday After 5 this year.
Since then Skiadas said, “We’ve been invited to block parties and to many businesses and schools to feed their employees.”
When the food truck park is operational, the Smoke Shack will be there on a permanent basis, but still go out for events, he said.
“There are a lot of food trucks now,” Skiadas said. “That’s a sign of a healthy food culture.”
In the past, he said, people used food trucks as a stepping stone to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Now, Skiadas said, “People are finding that they can make a good living off of a food truck. People who are planning events now want a food truck option.”
How does he have time for three restaurants?
“I have a great crew at Famous Bistro and Lure,” Skiadas said. “They’re fantastic. I’m excited to still be growing. COVID was difficult. I’m thankful that both restaurants survived and we’re growing.”
Now restaurants are dealing with inflation.
“Inflation is tricky to deal with,” Skiadas said. “Food costs are up and gas prices are fluctuating. We have 80 employees. That’s a lot of families we’re responsible for. But we’re fighting the good fight.”
He said, “People are enjoying their dining experiences. A night out to dinner with your friends means a lot more after COVID. Everything just costs more now.”
Skiadas said, “Smoke Shack has a catering liquor license. If we cater an event, we can cater the liquor, too.”
