Skin cancer is the cancer you can SEE.
The occurrence of all types of skin cancer goes up as you age and the majority of them can be cured if detected and treated early. There are several different kinds of skin cancer, distinguished by the types of cells affected. The three most common forms of skin cancer are:
Basal Cell Carcinoma — usually develops as raised, translucent lumps, reddish patches, or sores that do not heal.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma — is typically distinguished by raised, rough, scaly, reddish lumps or growths.
Malignant Melanoma — normally appears as a light brown to black irregularly shaped blemish. Multiple colors and shades of brown, tan or black are warnings signs, too. As it grows, the colors red, white and blue may also develop.
Early detection can improve quality of life and may even save your life! The best method for preventing death from melanoma is through self-examination and professional evaluation. Be aware of the following points and see a dermatologist if you notice any:
• Changes in skin and moles — which means check your skin regularly. Look for any signs of change, particularly a new dark mole or a change in outline, shape, size, feel, or color of an existing mole. Such changes can be a sign of melanoma. Dermatologists call moles that look different from other moles “ugly ducklings.”
• Skin that doesn’t heal or is scattered with red patches are additional warning signs.
• Any new or unusual looking moles.
• Moles on the skin that bleed or start to itch. Bleeding or a break in the skin can be a sign of melanoma.
• Having 50-plus moles — this increases one’s risk of getting melanoma. A person with many moles should be under the care of a dermatologist.
• Moles may change as hormone levels change, for example, adolescence, pregnancy and menopause.
It is important for you to have yearly exams by your dermatology specialist. Remember prompt treatment of an early skin cancer offers an excellent chance of a cure. If you find a mole or lesion that you believe could be cancerous, make an appointment to see your dermatologist right away. Communicate with him or her regarding the changes you have noticed in a mole or skin lesion.
Angela Mills is a physician assistant at Owensboro and Henderson Dermatology. To set up an appointment, contact our office at 270-685-5777.
Sources: Skin Cancer Foundation & American Academy of Dermatology
