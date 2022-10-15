In case you haven’t guessed, I am a word nerd.
Punctuation matters too.
It’s important to get it correct.
There are some funny memes out there that make this point.
“I like cooking, dogs, and horses.” Versus “I like cooking dogs and horses.”
The mighty, minuscule comma makes a very big difference.
Because of my grammar fascination, I was intrigued by a new song I heard recently. The lyrics offer a creative twist, with small, subtle changes. After listening to it several times, its message really tugged at my heart.
It’s called “Now Here” by Red Rocks Worship. Here’s a few of the lyrics:
“Where was defeat when the Lord took a breath?
When He stood in power by the grave that He left?
Nowhere.
Nowhere is the fear when my King resurrects.
Nowhere was the doubt when my King conquered death.
I see joy rising. I hear hope calling.
I see fear hiding. I hear chains falling.
I see walls shaking. I hear doubt running.
‘Cause my God’s on His way.
Yes, He is coming.
He is coming here.
Now here.
Now here in His presence my shame disappears.
I stand undefeated when Jesus is near.”
Did you catch the small change that created the difference?
Jesus took notice of, and valued, small things. The woman who grasped the hem of His robe knew it full well. I can imagine her frail fingers barely brushing His garment, yet her life was forever changed.
Jesus gave significance to what the world deemed insignificant. The disciples learned this truth when He knelt to wash their feet. It was a simple act that paved the way for these men to selflessly serve for the rest of their lives.
Perhaps it was because He came from tiny, humble beginnings that Jesus was so attuned to the unassuming. He was born in the tiny town of Bethlehem, slept in an animal’s feeding trough, and was heralded by lowly shepherds. Nothing about His arrival indicated Kingship.
Yet, He was, and is…King of all kings.
Ask anyone who has experienced God’s grace and mercy… life is different when Jesus is LORD of it. Easier? Not necessarily. But, it’s a whole heap better.
Here’s the thing, Jesus is LORD even if He’s not your LORD, or my LORD. Pastor John Nix said it well, “You don’t make Jesus King, you surrender to His reign.”
And one day, we all will. His Word is very clear.
Philippians 2: 9-11 tells us, “Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
Jesus humbled Himself from cradle to grave, to accomplish what only He could accomplish, for human beings who would never be deserving. God loves us that much. I don’t understand it all, but I choose to accept it all, by faith.
Friends, whatever shames us, whatever mistakes and regrets we carry, whatever sin we think makes us unworthy, whatever it is … Jesus died so we could lay it all down at the foot of His cross. We can stand undefeated before Him because He fought for us and won.
The song goes on to say,
“Where was disgrace when the King laid to rest
the stronghold of sin by the grace He possessed?
Nowhere.
Nowhere.
It’s nowhere to be found.
I see joy rising. I hear hope calling.
I see fear hiding. I hear chains falling.
I see walls shaking. I hear doubt running.
‘Cause my God’s on His way.
Now here. Now here.
There is nowhere we’ve been that Christ can’t go. He is now here, and His outstretched hand reaches far and wide. Fear, shame, doubt, and death are nowhere because Jesus is now here. That simple Truth is big.
It’s more than big. It is life changing.
