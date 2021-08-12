August is Kids Eat Right Month, an initiative sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to highlight the importance of healthy eating and active lifestyles for today’s kids and their families.
My kids are no longer “kids” anymore but have grown into young adults. However, it seems like just yesterday, I was writing in this column about my young kids’ eating habits and the challenges I faced as a busy mom trying to serve up healthy meals and snacks for my family.
Today, Nate is still somewhat picky and Shelby still loves her “hot, juicy” pizza. Sometimes they grab an ice cream or potato chips for a snack, and they still eat candy.
Overall though, they have developed some pretty healthy eating habits and for that, I am grateful.
While it was not always easy to get them to understand that moderation, variety and portion control are critical to a healthy diet, especially when it came to snacking, maybe they were listening to me all along.
When I was growing up, I was told that eating snacks would ruin my appetite. When raising my kids, though, I never discouraged snacking between meals.
Snacking actually plays a very important role in the nutritional status of kids because snacks help kids stay focused at school and on homework. Snacks also give kids the energy and nutrients they need between meals and can keep hunger at bay.
It is easy for kids and even adults to reach for whatever is quick and easy when the urge to snack hits. And finding creative, healthy snack ideas is undoubtedly a challenge for parents and grandparents of growing children today, especially as we near the busy school year. But smart snacking is possible.
To get you started, here are some after-school (or anytime) snack tips and ideas for kids. And you know what? Adults might eat these up, too!
Start by simply creating accessibility of healthy snack foods in your home. Keep a bowl of fresh fruit in the center of your kitchen or dining table.
Prepare small containers of fresh veggie snacks (carrots, celery sticks and broccoli florets) and store them at a kids-eye level in the refrigerator. At the same time, keep less healthy options in the cabinets and out of sight.
Offer kids a snack containing more than one food group and incorporate protein and fiber when possible, so the snacks are filling, sustaining and adding to the quality of the diet. Try some of these tasty ideas:
Create a parfait by adding fruit and some dried cereal to low-fat yogurt.
Put together a mini-pizza by adding low-fat cheese and pizza sauce to a whole-grain English muffin or tortilla.
Whip up a smoothie with fresh or frozen fruit, low-fat milk, yogurt or 100% juice. You may even sneak in some spinach.
Top a whole-grain waffle with some peanut butter or fruit.
Make your own snack mix with dried fruit, whole-grain cereal and nuts.
Combine bite-sized pieces of graham cracker with low-fat chocolate pudding and a few miniature marshmallows for a homemade rocky road type of treat.
Sprinkle parmesan cheese on hot popcorn.
Put cubes of low-fat cheese and grapes on skewers or pretzel sticks.
Warm-up tomato, vegetable or chicken noodle soup and eat with whole-grain crackers.
Microwave a small potato and top with salsa or low-fat cheese.
Make a sandwich on whole-grain bread and cut it out with a cookie cutter.
Dip veggies in low-fat ranch dressing or hummus. Dip fruit in low-fat yogurt.
Freeze some grapes.
Serve apple slices with nut butter.
Top a corn or whole wheat tortilla with cheese, fold in half, microwave briefly and serve with salsa.
Spread low-fat cream cheese, peanut butter or hummus on celery sticks.
This month, during Kids Eat Right Month, view snack time as the perfect opportunity to serve up delicious fruits, veggies and other healthy foods for your kids and family members.
You can find more ideas for snacks and healthy eating for kids at www.kidseatright.org.
Beth Cecil, RDN, LD, is a registered dietitian and the Manager of Community Wellness for Owensboro Health.
