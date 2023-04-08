John Michael Brown and Jacob Tyler are collectors who turned their hobby into a business.
“I’ve always been into shoes,” Brown said. “I played basketball a lot when I was a kid. And I started collecting Jordans.”
He said he and Tyler “had over 100 pairs and we said, ‘Why don’t we start selling them?’ ”
So, on Black Friday last year, the opened Kickin It at 201 Salem Drive.
Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“These shoes are fashion statements,” Tyler said. “The resale value has doubled. We couldn’t stop collecting and now we have more than 350 pairs.”
Selling things you have a passion for can be hard.
“We’re trying to reach a happy medium between collecting and selling,” Tyler said.
But finding retail space they could afford wasn’t easy, he said.
“Rent is so high,” Tyler said, “But we finally found this place.”
The walls are covered with images from “Space Jam,” the 1996 movie with Michael Jordan and Warner Brothers cartoon characters, and the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Brown said the store has more than 400 pairs of Jordans, Yeezys, Nike Dunks and other collectibles.
“They are athletic shoes that make a fashion statement,” he said. “People like the feel and the look.”
People who collect sneakers are sometimes called “sneakerheads.”
And sneakerheads are finding Kickin It.
Tyler said, “Our clients are mostly between the ages of 10 and 40. You’d have to drive at least 200 miles in any direction to find shoes like these.”
“We’re filling the void,” Brown said. “We’re the only place in town with this inventory.”
The average price of their shoes is between $200 and $400.
Tyler said, “But we have used shoes as low as $50 and we have shoes as high as $1,500.”
He said, “People see us on Facebook and Instagram. They come from Evansville, Louisville, Bowling Green, Muhlenberg County.”
Brown said, “There are similar stores in Nashville, but people go out of their way to come to Owensboro.”
Tyler said, “We’re reinvesting in our inventory. We started with 250 pairs and we’ve almost doubled that.”
Footwear News says the most expensive shoes of all time are a pair of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 12s that sold for $104,765.
Sneaker collecting is said to date back to 1985 when the Air Jordan line was released and coincided with rise in hip hop music.
Some reports say that the sneaker resale market reached the $10 billion level in 2021.
It’s expected to climb to nearly $30 billion by 2030.
