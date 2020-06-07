If you’re living on Social Security, SmartAsset.com says Hancock County is a good place to live.
The study ranked Hancock at No. 9 among Kentucky counties in how far a Social Security check will go.
It said the cost of living there is $19,210 a year and the average Social Security check is $20,342.
• Kentucky Realtors said last week that the coronavirus pandemic hit the state’s housing market in April.
The report said there was a 12.5% drop in the number of houses sold — 3,748 compared with 4,281 during the same month last year.
But nationwide, the drop was even steeper — 17.2%.
That was the largest drop since 22.5% in July 2010.
But home prices are still increasing.
They were up 8.4% to $212,361 in Kentucky, the report said.
• Entrepreneurs say that business closings are opportunities for others.
And I hear that someone is looking seriously at buying the now closed Golden Corral building.
• MoneyGeek.com says the Kentucky leisure and hospitality industry has lost 80,800 jobs and 55,400 manufacturing jobs.
• A report by Fishbowl.com says that 54% of people working from home fear layoffs at their company, 42% say they drink alcohol while working from home and 55% of professional employees are now working more hours than before the pandemic.
• Zenreach, a digital marketing agency, said foot traffic in stores and restaurants was down 68.7% in May.
But it increased 16.7% between May 1 and May 31 as restrictions loosened.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
