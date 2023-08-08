On the average workday, Central City resident Justice Freeman can be found in uniform for his job as a corrections officer.
But when the 24-year-old father of three gets home, Freeman takes on another identity — sporting a ballcap and creating content for the video-sharing application TikTok, singing covers of country and pop tunes under the name “J The Singer.”
Freeman has amassed over 20,000 followers and a collective three million views since making the account a little over a year ago.
Freeman was born in Colorado, but lived in Owensboro much of his life, with some time in other cities like Bowling Green, and other states like Georgia.
Music was a comfort for Freeman growing up as his parents experienced homelessness and other restrictions.
“I’ve always liked listening to music. My earliest songs that I can remember singing … (were off the album) ‘Songs About Jane’ by Maroon 5,” he said. “My mom and dad moved around a lot; (and) even when they weren’t homeless, she was on a fixed income and he was less than financially responsible. He had a lot of issues with drugs and not doing stuff he was supposed to do.
“(Music) just kind of helped take me away from all of that,” Freeman said. “I had a CD player and (I listened to) songs and just kind of drowned the world out.”
He eventually took to singing, taking part in school choirs and even performing at local venues like The RiverPark Center.
But Freeman wasn’t front-and-center.
“I never got a solo in choir,” he said.
After graduating from Owensboro High School, Freeman joined the workforce, but he was encouraged by his wife, Melody, to chase his dream.
“Ever since we’ve been together, I saw that he really had a passion for singing,” she said. ... “I saw him, for a little while there, push it back. I wanted him to go forward with it and achieve his dreams because anytime I had something I wanted to do, he pushed me to do it, too.”
Freeman first began creating content online in 2015 on the former application Musical.ly, which attained about 7,500 followers before moving onto its successor TikTok.
Freeman described it as a relief when he began putting his own voice out there and felt it could help him network and take his talents to the next level.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot of potential for someone to work with me,” he said. “... It’s starting to come to fruition a little bit and getting positive feedback now.”
Freeman is keen on making sure the quality of the videos are up-to-par to showcase him best.
“I try to find songs that match my range and also (ones) that I enjoy,” he said. “If I can get both of those, it usually sounds the best.”
Freeman continues to work on content and has performed in local bars singing karaoke, and recently performed at Paradise Park in Powderly accompanied by his friend and musician Cole Greenwalt.
“That was really my first chance to really sing in front of people by myself, to a degree,” Freeman said.
Freeman plans to do another live performance next month at a veteran, law enforcement and first responder poker run and appreciation dinner on Sept. 2 at Crosspoint Church in Powderly, hosted by the Brothers of Ares Veteran/Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
But he’s taking the journey one step at a time.
“(I plan) to just take it real slow and keep working on social media for sure,” Freeman said, “and if the time arises for live performance, I’ll try it out.”
Above all, Freeman enjoys relating with others by doing something he’s passionate about.
“I’ve had people comment that they have some kind of sentimental connection to a particular song that I’m singing,” he said, “... To see that, bring some kind of closure, or joy or any real positive emotion — it’s a very overwhelming feeling for me.
“I never imagined that truly that (this) would be something that could happen. You think about it and you hope for it; but when it really does happen, it’s an awesome feeling.
“I love singing. That’s what I want to do.”
For more information on Freeman, find his music account on Facebook by searching “JTheSinger” or follow him on TikTok @jthesinger2022.
