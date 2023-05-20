I’ve always believed you shouldn’t criticize things that are free.
But here are some thoughts on last weekend’s BBQ & Barrels festival.
We went down twice — at 4 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.
No, it wasn’t as big as the pre-COVID crowds at the old International Bar-B-Q Festival.
Attendance was estimated at 20,000-plus over both days.
And crowd estimates for the two-day festival ranged as high 85,000 from more than a dozen countries in the past.
But officials several years ago determined that those estimates were inflated.
And in 2019, the last year before COVID-19, the estimate was placed at 35,000.
There were 13 cooking teams in 1989 cooking tons of mutton and chicken and hundreds of gallons of burgoo.
That will never happen again because the people doing the cooking got old and young people didn’t step up in large enough numbers.
There were four teams this year cooking smaller amounts.
There was no beer garden this year because new laws allow people to carry alcoholic beverages in cups downtown.
My personal favorites from the past were 1985 and 1992.
In 1985, the monster truck phenomenon was sweeping the country.
And Stomper Bully — a 1,250-horsepower behemoth that stood 12 feet, 4 inches high — came to the festival.
An estimated 5,500 people crowded onto Second Street to see the Bully stomp four junked cars at the St. Ann intersection.
It was wall-to-wall people.
In 1992, the bungee-jumping craze — and I use that word deliberately — was sweeping the nation.
Somebody brought a 140-foot crane to town and set it up in a parking lot just east of the Glover H. Cary Bridge on Second Street.
Between Friday night and Saturday night, more than 300 people shelled out a minimum of $50 to plunge from a cage attached to the crane — as high as a 14-story building — with a 50-foot bungee cord attached to their bodies.
I’d like to see things like that again.
But it’s a free festival and those things cost.
The Barrels part of the festival — the bourbon — seemed like a separate festival.
You had to have bought tickets well in advance to taste bourbon from 36 distilleries.
I don’t drink, but I would have liked to walk through and see the displays from the distilleries.
If we’re celebrating bourbon, distilleries should be allowed to sell to the general public too.
And there are non-alcoholic ways to tie the two elements — barbecue and bourbon — together.
The Bardstown Bourbon Festival has barrel-rolling races, barrel-making sessions and a distillery auction, which don’t involve drinking.
This year was a good start at celebrating two Owensboro traditions.
And next year should be even better.
I was at the first barbecue festival in 1979 and it wasn’t nearly as exciting as it later became.
Times change and the future is where we need to look.
