I’m not sure what’s happened to this country, but for the past few years, I’ve noticed something strange.
People seem to have stopped sending me hate mail.
Maybe it’s because people have stopped writing letters.
Days go by at work without me getting a single piece of mail.
But I haven’t had much hate email either.
Or angry messages on my voice mail.
I know people haven’t stopped hating.
After all, I’m on Facebook.
And I see plenty of it there.
Back when I used to get hate mail, I’d open a letter and if the first words were hateful, I’d toss it in the trash.
Even if it was six pages handwritten back and front.
They got their kicks out of writing it.
I didn’t need to read it.
There was a guy years ago who hated Jews.
I had written something that said “Jesus was a Jew.”
He kept sending me pamphlets and other “proof” that Jesus was Aryan.
I read his obit one day and thought, “Now, you’ll find out if Jesus was Jew.”
The only piece of hate mail I ever kept is dated Aug. 24, 1998.
It was from a former Owensboroan, who was living in Indiana.
“You are such an idiot!” it began.
Got my attention.
“I read our ramblings when I resided in Owensboro,” he continued.
Well, at least he read them.
He was vexed that I had written an article that basically said we didn’t need the Klan in Owensboro and we were fortunate that it wasn’t here.
He used what we call the “n-word” in just about every sentence, advocated more public hangings and concluded, “You take care Mr. Lawrence and if you hear footsteps behind you in a dark parking lot, pray it’s a white guy! I will pray he’s black!”
And he signed it, “A Klan supporter.”
I found it the other day, when I was cleaning out a desk drawer.
I kept it, I guess, because I was just a little bit proud that a guy like that hated me.
Sometimes, it’s good to be hated.
And that was one of those times.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.