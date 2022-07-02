Sometimes in life, we reach a defining moment.
A moment when we can either follow the popular vote or take a stand.
And sometimes, what’s popular now might not look so good a century later.
Robert L. McFarland was Daviess County Judge — executive wouldn’t be part of the title for another half century — from 1922 to 1930.
David Smith, the county’s director of legislative services, who is also a political historian, sent me a copy of McFarland’s autobiography.
His defining moment came during a resurgence
of the Ku Klux Klan in
the 1920s.
“This was one of my major problems,” McFarland wrote.
He was born in 1884 and said he remembered stories of the lawlessness in Daviess County after the Civil War.
“Toward the last half of my first term as county judge, it was being whispered around generally that there was some great secret organization in Daviess County that you had better be afraid of,” McFarland wrote.
He said people would warn him not to offend the Klan.
McFarland said he told them he was not a member and didn’t intend to become one.
“At this time, one of the three commissioners was a member, and one of the few people who admitted that he was a Klu Klux and he devoted much of his time in trying to persuade others to join,” he wrote.
“At that time, the tax assessor, admitted that he was a member of the Klu Klux Klan,” McFarland wrote. “They requested me to meet them up in Mr. Hocker’s office and expressed their concern about me not joining the Klu Klux Klan, and stated there was no middle ground, that you must be with us or against us, and they would be compelled to oppose me for re-election as county judge if I did not join.”
But McFarland said he turned them down.
Later, he said, a man from Louisville came saying he wanted to use the courthouse lawn for a Klan rally.
McFarland turned him down.
He wrote that W.G. Riney, commissioner from the west district, and B.W. Barrett, commissioner from the east district, stood with him.
Horn made no comment.
So, the Klan went to the farm of R.E. Massey, where Kentucky Wesleyan College is today, for their rally.
McFarland said they worked against him in 1925 when he ran for re-election.
He actually lost the city precincts 1,427 to 2,060. But he carried rural precincts 2,696 to 1,891.
That gave him a victory margin of 177 votes.
But he stood his ground.
And Daviess County is better today because he did.
