I’ve never been much on contests that require a judge — contests like dog shows, gymnastics, diving and ice skating. Blame communist Olympic judges and a strong hillbilly clan mentality.

Frankly, I’ll forever believe my dog is worthy of the Westminster title “Best in Show,” even if we never could sniff out authentic pedigree papers for Blue Boy. Give me horse racing, baseball and the biggest pumpkin. Show me a clear winner, points or runs on a scoreboard, and a finish line to cross first.

Neena Gaynor is wife, mother, and the author of the newly released children’s picture book, A Garden for Mary (available everywhere books are sold). Visit her at www.wordslikehoney.com.

