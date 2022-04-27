Sorgho Elementary School will host a Leaders in the Workplace day from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday.
As the morning begins, members of the SES Student Lighthouse Team will share their stories and experiences in leadership with community leaders.
Students will then rotate through a series of small-group meetings with community leaders, who will talk about the academic and leadership skills they use in their jobs each day, and will share advice and guidance about how students may prepare themselves for success as they explore career options.
Community leaders who will be participating in this event include the following:
• Jerry Howard — sign designer and creator, Howard Sign Company
• Andrew Austin — welding instructor, Owensboro Community and Technical College
• Jake Lewis — professional motocross racer — Team Hammer
• Larry O’Bryan — financial advisor, The O’Bryan, Hawley, Taylor Group/Baird Wealth Management
• Ashley Oden — interior designer — Ashley Oden Designs
• Chelsea Rice — physical therapist, KORT Physical Therapy
• Pat Bosley — restaurant owner, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn
• Kentucky State Troopers
• Matt Hill — intensive care unit nurse
• Bryan Schrock — funeral director and embalmer, James H. Davis Funeral Home
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
