Soul Kitchen’s repertoire of soul, funk and R&B — with some rock thrown in “for a little seasoning” — will headline today’s Friday After 5 activities from 6-10 p.m. at the Atmos Amphitheater.
The Louisville-based band was formed in 2011, and manager Skip Banister, who is also the band’s trumpet/flugelhorn player, said tonight’s audience can expect a high-energy show.
“Our music is danceable,” Banister said. “That’s kind of our acid test when we select music for our sets. We’re not necessarily a concert band, although we do those sometimes. We consider ourselves a dance band.
“(The audience can expect) high-energy dance music. We consider ourselves facilitators of dance. That’s our reason for existing, to entice people to get up and move.”
Soul Kitchen has performed throughout Louisville, and Banister said the band has also been the entertainment on the Belle of Louisville during the Great Steamboat Race.
“For the most part, it’s our love for this kind of music and entertainment,” said Banister of what drives the band members. “What I like to say sometimes before we perform is, [...] we don’t have to do this, but we get to do this. It’s kind of a labor of love to a degree. We like seeing the joy that it brings people at the venues we play, when they’re dancing and smiling and laughing and having a good time.
“I hope they just enjoy what we do, enjoy our music and want to see us again, somewhere, follow us on Facebook, or whatever. We hope people will recognize that the Soul Kitchen band members are seven guys of different race, age and socioeconomic backgrounds, and we are able to work together for a common goal.”
WBKR will host its Beach Bag Blowout from 7:30-8:15 p.m., where contestants will compete for beach bags, with three of them containing three-day. two-night stays at the Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida.
“It is a radio station contest, so we actually had two different phases of qualification,” WBKR’s Chad Benefield said. “The first phase was the last week of May, and we had people qualify online. Then the last couple of weeks, (...) we have multiple chances per day for people to get qualified by listening to our station and calling in.”
The grand prize giveaway will be held at McConnell Plaza, with 92 contestants given cornhole bags and 92 beach bags on the stage. Contestants will throw their cornhole bags at the beach bags they want. Whichever one they hit, or get closest to, they will keep, along with the contents of the bag, including the prizes, Benefield said.
“They could have a variety of things in (the bags),” said Benefield, “We have tickets to see The Beach Boys at Beaver Dam amphitheater, we have tickets to see Gary Allen at the Owensboro Sportscenter and we have tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.”
From 5-7 p.m., guests can enjoy Hazi at Lure. At the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, from 7-9 p.m., Loose Wheel will perform, then at the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30-11:30 p.m., Studebaker will perform classic rock and country.
