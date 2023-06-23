FRIDAY AFTER 5 DOM

Soul Kitchen will be performing as the headliner at Friday After 5 on the Atmos Amphitheater.

Soul Kitchen’s repertoire of soul, funk and R&B — with some rock thrown in “for a little seasoning” — will headline today’s Friday After 5 activities from 6-10 p.m. at the Atmos Amphitheater.

The Louisville-based band was formed in 2011, and manager Skip Banister, who is also the band’s trumpet/flugelhorn player, said tonight’s audience can expect a high-energy show.

