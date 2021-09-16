ROMP Fest was back in business Wednesday night.
The four-day affair kicked off their festivities at Yellow Creek Park with campers getting comfortable and situated for the music-filled celebration, which was last held in June 2019.
“We’ve waited over two and a half years to deliver ROMP,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the festival Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “It has a different feel because we’re doing it in September instead of June. But the same energy and excitement, I think, is there.”
Owensboro-based Kentucky Shine, Henderson outfit Kings Highway, and Louisville four-piece Mama Said String Band took center stage as the first performers of the festival this year.
“We want to celebrate the full spectrum of bluegrass music and I think that’s one sign that bluegrass music is healthy because it’s not all the same,” Joslin said. “There’s a bit of a spectrum of bluegrass. It’s somewhat textured in terms of the artists stylistically. We just wanted Wednesday night to be celebrating Kentucky-based bands…”
For Kentucky Shine and Mama Said String Band, this was their respective ROMP debuts.
Kentucky Shine started performing out live only this year and did not think playing on the lineup was in the realm of possibility.
“My first ROMP was in 2017 and ever since then, that was even before I started playing music and playing out, and ever since then I was like ‘I wanna play here,’ ” said Jordan Wood, lead vocalist and guitar player for Kentucky Shine. “And now I finally get to and we’re (share) the stage … with Kings Highway and Mama Said (String Band), which (are) two of my favorite bands around. It’s a pretty big deal.”
For Steven Stewart, Kentucky Shine’s fiddle player and vocalist, performing at ROMP was also something surreal.
“Jordan and I kind of got started with making videos with a couple of his original songs sitting on my couch in my living room. And every once in a while, I would look at him and I’ll go ‘You know, a year ago when we were sitting on my couch making videos and now we’re gonna play ROMP,’ ” Stewart said. “It was a hope but we didn’t expect to get here this year. We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity.”
Despite playing across the country for five years and just finishing up a Midwest tour, playing ROMP is a dream come true for Mama Said String Band, which were originally on last year’s lineup before its cancellation.
“It’s almost unbelievable,” said guitar player Kaitlen Farmer. “I never thought that I would be on the same lineup as any of these people.”
It is also verifying that their hard work is starting to pay off.
“It’s been pretty gratifying,” said banjo player Taylor Shuck. “It’s nice to see the work starting to come to fruition with this.”
“I think it feels especially good,” said upright bass player Katie Didit. “We’ve never had a manager; we’ve never had anybody book for us. We do all of the back work that people don’t see off the stage all ourselves. There’s so much work (and) more work that goes into it than people assume.”
David O’Neal, Mama Said String Band’s violin player, said it’s been a passionate pursuit to get to where they are now.
“It feels incredible,” O’Neal said. “A lot of us have been pursuing music for like 10 years, if not longer. …It’s beautiful.”
But the lineup acts were not the only ones entertaining the crowd. Attendees also joined in on the fun with their talents and encouraged others to play with them.
“I think bluegrass music lends itself to connection,” Joslin said. “It’s acoustic, it’s portable. A lot of people that are fans of the music are also musicians. So, they are not only fans but they’re players, too. I think that’s very unique to bluegrass because it takes the experience to a whole new level when you go from attending a concert to really participating in the music yourself.”
And it was eager fans such as Ray Major of Ferdinand, Indiana, who set up his “one-man band” show with his harmonica and kick drum, and 11 year-old fiddle player Nolan Strupeck of La Porte, Indiana, who shared a love of music.
They began jamming together hours before the main show.
“Nolan and I met here and played a few tunes three years ago,” Major said. “He’s here to see if I made any progress and learned anything.”
“I really just like listening to the music and jamming with other people,” Strupeck said. “I really just like to play.”
Glenn Burns of Bowling Green comes to the festival every year and plans to pull out some of his instruments throughout the weekend while also finding time to relax and reconnect with old friends.
“I like the music, the camaraderie, just camping out for a weekend ...,” Burns said.
ROMP will continue through Saturday. Tickets are available at rompfest.com or can be ordered in person at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
“I just encourage people to come out. You can still get tickets,” Joslin said. “You don’t really have to plan too much. Just be spontaneous and show up.”
Major said it can be hard to put down his harmonica once he starts playing.
“They’ve had lots of different kinds of great players. This will be great fun,” Major said. “All we got to do is remember to stop and go see some of the acts once in a while and not jam all the time.”
