Sound Faith: Whiteside performing concert at Yellow Creek Baptist

Jeremy Whiteside is stepping out in faith on Sunday when he performs a free concert at 6 p.m. at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Whiteside, a 47-year-old Christian musician, singer and songwriter, said this performing path is something he wanted to pursue earlier but life took him in a different direction.
“With raising a family and all those kinds of things, it was about impossible to perform and do all the other things I was doing,” Whiteside said.
Whiteside, who now lives in Reynolds Station and attends Yellow Creek Baptist with his wife Kristy, grew up in Chicago. But at age 20, he moved from his hometown to Nashville.
“I worked with churches and their music ministries — sometimes as a worship leader and helping with their bands,” Whiteside said. “So I’ve been active in music for about 25 years.”
During those years, Whiteside has penned more than 200 original songs that he’s ready to share with the public as a Christian act.
“Songwriting has always been part of my DNA,” Whiteside said. “I’ve been writing songs since I was about 18 years old.”
Whiteside, who plays piano and guitar, said tomorrow’s concert will be his first step to producing his first album and performing more regularly as a Christian artist.
“For this concert, it will be piano-based (songs),” he said. “…I tend to lean more toward the piano and there are not as many people doing the piano right now.”
Whiteside said his prayer is for people to relate and to be led to worship by the songs God has given him.
“I will say personal life experiences from the last few years have really led to a lot deeper songwriting, taken from scriptures and theologically sound. …I always tell people I’m just the keeper of the paper and pen. I know it’s from the Lord because when people hear it their lives aren’t the same. So it’s not just about songwriting, it’s about ministry, too.”
Whiteside said the concert is free but a love offering will be taken up at some point during the show that will go toward producing his first album.
“What we want to do is start booking churches,” Whiteside said. “The goal is to actually have the album released in the spring.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
