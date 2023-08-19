Southern rust of corn, caused by the fungus Puccinia polysora, was confirmed in Kentucky on August 8 in Todd County. As of August 16, there are five confirmed counties, including Daviess County. With current weather conducive for disease development, it will not be surprising to see additional confirmations across the state. Southern rust is typically confirmed in mid-July in Kentucky, so this is a later than normal confirmation. Fortunately, much of the corn in our area is likely past the growth stage where a fungicide application will have a positive economic benefit.

Previous research from southern states indicates that fungicides may be needed to protect yield while corn is in the tasseling through kernel milk growth stages. Once corn is past milk, fungicides are likely not needed to manage the disease. If fields have already received a fungicide application this year at tasseling/silking, they are not likely to need a second application of fungicide.

