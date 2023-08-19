Southern rust of corn, caused by the fungus Puccinia polysora, was confirmed in Kentucky on August 8 in Todd County. As of August 16, there are five confirmed counties, including Daviess County. With current weather conducive for disease development, it will not be surprising to see additional confirmations across the state. Southern rust is typically confirmed in mid-July in Kentucky, so this is a later than normal confirmation. Fortunately, much of the corn in our area is likely past the growth stage where a fungicide application will have a positive economic benefit.
Previous research from southern states indicates that fungicides may be needed to protect yield while corn is in the tasseling through kernel milk growth stages. Once corn is past milk, fungicides are likely not needed to manage the disease. If fields have already received a fungicide application this year at tasseling/silking, they are not likely to need a second application of fungicide.
Fields that were sprayed pre-tassel should be scouted carefully to determine disease presence and progression to determine if an additional fungicide application is needed.
There are many who suggest a second fungicide application will always benefit in the presence of southern corn leaf rust.
In my experience, corn that was planted by early May and received a fungicide application at tassel will not need a second application. A few years ago southern rust came in late as it has this year. I was measuring a corn contest in an early-planted field that received a tassel-timed fungicide application. The rust spores were so deep on the combine I left footprints on the steps, yet the corn made more than 270 bushels per acre. It wouldn’t have benefited from a second application.
It will be important to scout and monitor fields over the next few weeks and submit samples to the Plant Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (PDDL) through local county extension agents if you suspect you have southern rust in a field.
Southern rust is first observed as raised, dusty orange pustules on the upper surface of the leaf. Pustules will typically be present only on the upper surface of the leaf. The disease is easily confused with common rust, which produces pustules on both sides of the leaf. Common rust can be found sporadically in Kentucky corn fields and is not economically important to manage, so it is important to distinguish between the two diseases.
Confirmations of southern rust will be posted on the corn ipm website here: https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/. On the map, red counties/parishes indicate that southern rust has been confirmed by university/Extension personnel.
Cost share reminderThe Green River Area Beef Improvement Group has been allocated a portion of Kentucky Agricultural Development Funds to conduct the cost share program in each of those counties this fall. Eligible items should be purchased no earlier than December 20. A website discussing eligible items can be found at https://www.kyagr.com/agpolicy/2023-Program-Guidelines-and-Applications.html.
All purchases and projects must be complete and in operation with applications, receipts, photos and other required documentation returned and/or postmarked on or before November 30. Only one application per household, social security number and farm serial number is allowed.
Notification cards from Green River Area Beef Improvement Group will be mailed soon, but for more information, or to request an application, call the Daviess County Extension Office at 270-685-8480, or the office representing the county in which your project will be completed.
Cattle people mark your calendars!A hands-on Beef Quality Care Certification will be held at Kentuckiana Livestock Market the afternoon of September 12.
The program is an excellent way to update or receive the BQCA training which is required for cattle-related cost share purchases for the CAIP program described above and to participate in the CPH60 cattle sales. More information to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.