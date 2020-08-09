Multiple gardens are scattered throughout the Daviess County Detention Center’s campus on Kentucky 144.
And under the watchful eyes of Sgt. Zack Ezell, inmates maintain the gardens that are now ripe with tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, squash and cantaloupe.
With the plants donated each year by Reid’s Orchard and Cook’s Greenhouse, Ezell said the inmates provide the labor of tilling, weeding and picking the vegetables.
“The gardens are at no extra expense to the taxpayer so it’s a win-win,” Ezell said. “They get some training and maybe are more productive in life when they get out.”
And what the inmates grow in the gardens, Jailer Art Maglinger said helps decrease the detention center’s expenses with its food provider — Kellwell Food Management.
“They buy the produce from us, which offsets some of the cost that Kellwell would charge us to provide the meals,” Maglinger said. “It is cost-efficient.”
With the COVID-19 outbreak, inmate numbers have been down with fewer state prisoners being admitted and others being released early to lower jail populations.
Maglinger said the gardens depend on inmate labor but they also have to have a non-violent, low-level offender status.
He added that between five to six inmates — a mix of local and regional — are given the opportunity to be part of the garden crew.
“Community custody — Level 1 and 2 — inmates are selected to work in the gardens based on their work ethic and institutional behavior,” Maglinger said.
Inmates Christopher Vasquez, 38, and Matthew Jones, 37, both of Daviess County, are two members of the garden crew who consider it a privilege to raise vegetables for the jail.
Vasquez said he had no gardening experience before this.
“I love cooking so growing your own tomatoes and other vegetables will save you money on going to the grocery store and buying the produce,” said Vasquez, who’s spent the past two years at the detention center.
Jones said he’s used to planting raised garden beds, which are usually contained inside wooden boxes and the soil inside is higher than the surrounding ground.
“I think the best part about doing it is to enjoy the fruits of our labor, too,” said Jones, who worked in the jail garden last year. “It’s good to be outside rather than in that building, too.”
Vasquez said the cantaloupe crop turned out well and it’s a favorite food among the inmates.
“We look forward to cutting up those cantaloupes and enjoying a piece of that every once in a while,” Vasquez said. “It’s the small things that matter to us.”
The garden program was started in 2004 by former Jailer David Osborne.
And so far, Maglinger, who assumed the jailer seat in 2017, said the benefits of the past 16 years have always outweighed any potential negatives.
“It takes away the idle hands and idle minds,” Maglinger said. “We still have to be on them out here for the contraband because it’s a greater risk. …It’s nothing for someone to come overnight and throw over (the fence) a (cup) that could have drugs in it.”
Along with the vegetable gardens, the inmates have also planted pumpkin patches. The pumpkins will be harvested closer to the fall.
“…We utilize our pumpkins for community projects, which mainly go to our elementary schools during the fall season,” Maglinger said.
