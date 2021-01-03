Although 2020 will be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ken-Maur Farms in western Daviess County will celebrate the year for its successful soybean crop.
Ken-Maur Farms was named state champion in the irrigated division of the Kentucky Soybean Board and Kentucky Soybean Association’s 2020 soybean yield contest.
Ken-Maur Farms won with a 106.51 bushels per acre soybean yield average. The next closest was Drew Langley of Hardin County with 95.53 bushels per acre.
To qualify for the yield contest, the rules require at least a 3-acre soybean plot.
“You can thresh more but if you do that much more, it’s liable to start hurting you,” said Ken-Maur Farms’ Scott Ebelhar. “So you want to stay as close to 3 acres as you can.”
Ebelhar, who will turn 43 this month, is a fourth-generation farmer. He, along with his father Grady and two uncles Lynn and Jerry, operate the farm and plant nearly 2,000 acres of soybeans and corn each year.
Winning the yield title was part of an overall outstanding growing season for Ken-Maur Farms.
“It was the best ever,” said Ebelhar about the farm’s 2020 soybean yield.
Ebelhar said he knew in early September that both the yield and weight of the soybean crop were better than any previous years.
“The first field we threshed had over 90 bushels (per acre),” Ebelhar said. “I knew then we had something.”
For the entire 900 acres of soybeans, Ken-Maur Farms averaged around 80 bushels per acre, which far exceeds what has been the national average.
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the 2019 national soybean yield averaged 47.4 bushels per acre with a five-year average of 49.5 bushels per acre.
And the American Farm Bureau Federation said the national soybean yield average must surpass 50 bushels per acre to meet ongoing supply and demand.
“A soybean yield like 52.5 bushels per acre for 2020 could help maintain the balance currently estimated between supply and demand, and create a contingency if soybean exports do not meet the current expectation of 2.125 billion bushels but rather stay closer to 2018 export levels of 1.7 billion bushels,” the American Farm Bureau Federation’s website said.
As with most farm operations, Mother Nature dictates much of the success.
The optimum planting time for soybeans is the first week of April. But if fields are too wet from the spring rains, it can delay planting for days and even weeks, which will usually reduce yields.
“You want those beans to be flowering on the longest day of the year, which is June 21,” Ebelhar said. “…The rains came at the right time and we had sunlight late in the year. If you don’t have sunlight you ain’t got nothing — cloudy days are no good.”
Along with Mother Nature cooperating, Ebelhar said Ken-Maur Farms has gone from a “plant it and forget it” style to managing the crop throughout the growing season, which has also made a positive difference in overall yields.
“It used to be these guys would plant the crop, spray the weeds and we’ll see you in the fall,” Ebelhar said. “Now, we’re putting different fertility, fungicides and pesticides down during the year and trying to learn how to water these beans with our irrigation a little better.”
Ebelhar said winning the state yield soybean contest means a lot to his family, and is motivation to someday reach an average of 100 bushels per acre of soybeans for the entire farm.
“It lets you know that some of the extra work you did paid off,” Ebelhar said. “And then you get another year under your belt so you take what you did this year and say, ‘OK, I know that this works; let’s try this here and see if we can make it better.’ ”
As the state soybean yield champion, Ken-Maur Farms will be inducted into the 100 Bushel Club and will receive two 100 Bushel Club jackets, a traveling trophy, a plaque and $1,000.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
