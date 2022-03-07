The market price of soybeans and the production cost of corn this year has many farmers planning to exit the typical corn/soybean rotation in favor of second or even third year of continuous soybeans.
The economics of soybean versus corn certainly justify this decision but the risk of lower yields due to lack of rotation is a real threat, despite how often we tell ourselves it’s not.
The soybean cyst nematode causes greater annual yield losses in Kentucky than any other pathogen of soybean and its population can rapidly increase in continuous soybean fields.
Preliminary results from an ongoing SCN survey initiated in 2019 show that 84% of Kentucky fields are infested with SCN.
Affected soybean plants generally appear to be healthy. Unfortunately, “healthy-looking” soybean plants that are infected by SCN can still have up to a 30% yield reduction.
Management of SCN has become more challenging in the last few years since SCN populations have adapted to the use of SCN-resistant soybean varieties. The primary source of SCN resistance used by commercial soybean breeding programs came from a soybean germplasm line known as “PI 88788.”
This source of resistance was highly effective in managing SCN for several years, but prolific use of soybean varieties with the PI 88788 background has been selected for SCN populations that are able to overcome this source of resistance.
A University of Kentucky SCN survey, the PI 88788 source of SCN resistance was not very effective against approximately 60% of the SCN populations in Kentucky, making management of this pathogen much more complex than before.
As complex as it is, the management of SCN is still doable and is important for maintaining and increasing soybean yields. The most important step in optimizing the yield potential is testing all of your fields to know the number of SCN eggs you are up against.
The best times to sample for SCN in your fields are in the fall or in the spring before planting. Although the University of Kentucky does not currently have an active SCN Laboratory, samples can be sent to Waters Lab, the University of Illinois Plant Clinic, or the University of Missouri SCN Diagnostics Lab.
Rotate resistant varieties. If varieties are available that utilize sources of SCN resistance other than PI 88788 such as Peking or Hartwig, then rotate the source of resistance every time you plant soybean in a field. Unfortunately, most of the soybean varieties adapted for planting in Kentucky utilize only the PI 88788 source of resistance.
However, it is very important to rotate to different resistant soybean varieties, even though they are utilizing the same source of resistance. SCN is good at adaptation, so switching soybean varieties will help on continuous or even corn/soybean rotated fields.
Consider using a nematode-protectant seed treatment. Several nematode-protectant seed treatment products are now available on the market.
Although the effects of these seed treatments have not always been consistent in field research trials, they are additional tools that can be used, along with resistant varieties and crop rotation, to help manage this important pathogen.
A multi-state initiative funded by the Soybean Checkoff Program known as the SCN Coalition is helping to promote awareness of the damage caused by SCN and the importance of managing this pathogen. More information about the SCN Coalition is available on their website at https://www.thescncoalition.com/. Be on the lookout for information from the SCN Coalition about this important pathogen.
Private Applicator Training WednesdayThe last private pesticide applicator training of 2022 will be this Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Daviess County Extension Office.
2021 County Average Yields for Corn and Soybeans
The 2021 Daviess County corn and soybean crops were outstanding and confirmed by the recently released USDA National Ag Statistics Service county estimates. There were 64,000 acres of corn harvested in Daviess County in 2021 producing an overall average record yield of 203.7, just edging out the previous record yield of 203.5 set in 2020. There were 81,000 acres of soybeans harvested in Daviess County in 2021 producing an overall aver
age yield of 62.7 bushels an acre. The average yield in 2020 was 60 bushels per acre.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
