The increased acres of Enlist traited soybeans, which are resistant to glyphosate, glufosinate, and 2,4-D herbicides, and the introduction of Xtend Flex traited soybeans which are resistant to glyphosate, glufosinate, and dicamba herbicides provide additional options for soybean post-emergence weed control, specifically targeting glyphosate-resistant marestail, waterhemp, and palmer amaranth.
The option of applying glufosinate in Enlist or Xtend Flex is a gamechanger. It is highly effective in controlling broadleaf weeds, and it is tough on grasses. It will require a slightly different management approach. Glufosinate, the active ingredient in Liberty, Intermoc, and several generic herbicide formulations, does not translocate within the plant. It works more like a contact herbicide. This means excellent coverage and ideal environmental conditions are necessary for optimum results. Use a minimum of 15 gallons of water or up to 20 gallons in dense weed canopies. Adjust pressure and select nozzles to achieve a medium spray particle size to ensure adequate coverage. Applying in heavy dew or fog may reduce weed control. The application should be made during daylight hours after the dew dries until 2 hours before sunset. The sunnier and hotter the better this product works.
If you are planting Enlist soybean you have the option to use Enlist herbicide. Enlist One is 2,4-D Choline. It is very important not to confuse this with 2,4-D Amine or 2,4-D Ester. Amine and Ester formulations are not and will never be labeled for postemergence application in soybean. The choline salt is an entirely different formulation and is proven to reduce volatility and increases spray droplet size. There are required nozzles for Enlist as large, course nozzles are necessary to reduce drift potential. Enlist One is labeled to be tank-mixed with glufosinate but it is not our recommendation due to the two different spray particles. Liberty requires a medium spray particle to ensure good coverage. Applying Liberty with the large, coarse droplet nozzle required for Enlist One will reduce its effectiveness. Applying Enlist One with a medium droplet will be off-label and greatly increase the risk of drift.
There’s not much to add regarding dicamba or glyphosate use in soybean postemergence weed control. It is important to state that dicamba and glufosinate formulations are not allowed to be tank-mixed, for the same reasons we don’t recommend the Enlist One glufosinate tank mix.
Some ask about the risk of weed resistance using a dicamba formulation or Enlist One as a burndown and also in postemergence applications. The answer is simple, yet important. The spring burndown is targeting a different weed spectrum. The burndown goal is to kill winter annuals and marestail that over-wintered. An early burndown up until mid-April is key to reducing resistance. Later burndown applications will be up against larger, more difficult to kill marestail and the risk of emerged waterhemp and palmer amaranth. These weeds growing at burndown is a serious problem because any survivors will be less likely to die in the post-application and the path to resistance is paved.
The key to whichever post-emergence program you choose is simple. Get an early spring solid kill burndown and include a soil residual. Only plant into a weed-free field, and plan to make a post-emergence herbicide application with additional soil residual herbicide 6-8 weeks after planting, or sooner if weeds are actively growing.
Fencing School this Week
Daviess County will host one of two University of Kentucky Fencing Schools this Thursday, May 13. The day begins at 7:30 a.m. CDT and will finish at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
Dr. Chris Teutsch, UK Forage Extension Specialist, started these one-day events in 2018 to help producers improve their herd grazing management.
UK specialists and fencing industry experts will use a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on demonstrations to teach the basics of a well-built fence. An added bonus of the school is that participation meets the educational requirement for cost-share dollars for new fence construction from the Natural Resources Conservation Service or County Agricultural Investment Program. Space is limited to 30 participants and the cost is $30 per person. This cost covers lunch, a fencing notebook, and safety gear. The class will meet at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Parrish Hall in St. Joseph for the classroom session then travel north to the farm of John Harralson for field demonstration activities. Those interested in attending can register online at http://www.2021kyfencingschoolowensboro.eventbrite.com or call the Extension Office at (270) 685-8480.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
