Symptoms of soybean leaves with interveinal chlorosis and interveinal necrosis have been observed in several fields across Kentucky recently. Interveinal chlorosis/necrosis is when the leaf tissue between the main leaf veins turns chlorotic (yellow) or necrotic (brown/dead), but the main veins remain green. There are a few diseases or disorders that can cause these symptoms.

Sudden death syndrome (SDS), caused by the fungus Fusarium virguliforme, is generally observed at some level every year in Kentucky. Although symptoms are observed on the leaves, the SDS fungus actually infects through roots and never makes it to above-ground plant parts. The leaf symptoms are caused by a toxin produced by the fungus that moves up through the plant and accumulates in the leaves. When split open, the middle of the taproot may appear discolored gray to brown when plants are affected by SDS. On a somewhat rare occasion, masses of F. virguliforme spores with a blue tint visible to the naked eye may be present on the roots of plants affected by SDS. Management of SDS occurs prior to planting by choosing the most resistant varieties available. Two fungicide seed treatments with proven efficacy against SDS also can help with management of this disease (ILEVO from BASF and SALTRO from Syngenta). Fields with high populations of soybean cyst nematode may be at greater risk of severe SDS symptoms and fields planted early in the season in cool soil temperatures may be at the greatest risk of infection and severe SDS symptoms.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

