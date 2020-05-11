Early soybean planting dates have gained popularity in recent years. Many farms have concentrated on getting most of the crop planted in April if the weather allows.
This year, the first two weeks of April provided dry fields and warm sunshine; the perfect window to get thousands of acres planted. Cooler temperatures in the third week, along with rain and two days of freezing temperatures, rapidly lowered soil temperatures and the progress of seedling emergence. Many farms now face the decision of replanting or keeping final stands as low as 50,000 plants per acre in some fields.
This article details some considerations for earlier planting, but it is key to first identify what you have.
Do not make decisions until three weeks after planting to know exactly what you have to decide upon. In 15-inch rows, measure 17 feet 5 inches of row length, count the number of plants in the row on each side of the measuring tape and multiply the total by 1,000. In 7.5-inch rows, count the total number of plants on each side of the row, multiply by 2, then by 1,000. Full yield potential is to be expected at 100,000 plants per acre, but 80,000 is in reach of maximum yield potential. Counts below that should expect to provide some percentage of less than optimum yield, but it is tough to predict how much.
Except for extreme cases, soybean replanting is generally not profitable because soybean plants can compensate for low populations and gaps in stands by branching out and producing similar yields with reduced plant populations. Full-season soybean replanting is generally not profitable until the initial stand drops below 50,000 plants per acre. The relatively low yield loss from a final stand greater than 50,000 plants per acre combined with the expected yield loss of a later planting date and additional cost, normally does not justify replanting. When considering a replant, first determine the yield potential of the replanted soybean crop. This can be accomplished by estimating the yield loss based upon the planting date. In our area, a reduction of 0.50% per day can be expected beginning May 9.
In general, soybean seed should be planted as soon as soils are 50 to 60 degrees with adequate moisture to promote seed germination and support equipment without causing compaction and a projected weather forecast that will keep soil temperatures above 50 degrees. The second full week of April reduced soil temperatures to 40 degrees in some areas, bringing growth and emergence to a stall and completely stopping emergence for seedlings with low vigor. This resulted in inconsistent emergence and reduced plant population.
When considering early planting dates for soybean, the risk of a late-spring freeze and colder soil conditions are the primary concerns. In our area, the last frost generally occurs on or before April 20. Soybeans can be planted prior to the last spring freeze as long as the plants do not emerge from the soil before it occurs. In most cases, it will be about 14 days before early-planted soybeans emerge because of cool soil temperatures.
Farmers should get seed lots tested for vigor because high vigor soybean seed is essential for early planting dates. Most seed testing laboratories can test soybean seed vigor, such as the University of Kentucky Division of Regulatory Services Seed Department. Most farms do not test for seed vigor because many seed companies offer large discounts on replanting soybeans. However, the time and effort to plant can be wasted if low vigor seed is planted early and costs are not offset by discounts for replanting. Soybean seed treated with a fungicide is recommended for early plantings because the typically delayed seedling emergence will increase the risk of seedling fungal pathogens. Early planted soybeans are at greater risk for sudden death syndrome, so tolerant varieties are recommended.
A final consideration for early soybean planting dates is increased seeding rates. In Kentucky, field emergence of soybean seedlings has shown to be reduced by about 15% for early planting dates with reductions of about 5% found a few weeks later. As such, a seeding rate of approximately 130,000 seeds per acre will be needed if a seed lot with 90% germination is planted April 17 in Western Kentucky with a desired final plant population of 100,000 plants per acre.
