By now most everyone has selected soybean seed to plant this year with herbicide resistance seed traits that meet the weed control requirements of their farms.
It is expected that approximately one-third of the soybean acres will be for the Enlist weed control system with resistance to glyphosate, glufosinate, and 2,4-D herbicides.
Another one-third is expected to be planted to Xtend Flex soybeans with resistance to glyphosate, glufosinate, and dicamba herbicides. The final one-third is expected to be planted to Roundup Ready 2 Xtend with resistance to glyphosate and dicamba herbicides.
Each program provides the opportunity to apply herbicides that are very effective against grasses, and broadleaf weeds, including those which are resistant to glyphosate herbicide, specifically marestail, waterhemp, and palmer amaranth.
In-season management of marestail is typically not too difficult if effectively controlled before planting and soil residual herbicides are used. Most marestail emerges in the fall or early spring so getting a good early kill is effective in keeping it in check when combined with soil residuals.
Waterhemp, on the other hand, emerges when soils warm in late April and will emerge through July. Palmer amaranth can emerge through August.
By now, I hope everyone understands that despite the effectiveness of glufosinate, dicamba, or 2,4-D in killing waterhemp and palmer, a robust pre-plant and post-emergence multiple site of action soil residual herbicide program is critical for season-long control of these weeds and in winning the war against their ability to develop resistance to these herbicides.
The best way to kill a weed is to prevent it from ever emerging with the use of soil residual herbicide.
There are three site of action herbicide groups with soil residual activity to suppress the emergence of waterhemp or palmer in soybeans. Site of action is how the plant dies from the herbicide. Group 14 are the protoporphyrinogen oxidase (PPO) inhibitors.
They kill by disrupting the microscopic plant cell membranes throughout the plant. Sulfentrazone (Spartan or Authority), fomesafen (Flexstar), and saflufenacil (Sharpen) are some of the popular active ingredients in this group.
Group 15 are the long-chain fatty acid inhibitors. They kill by inhibiting the growth of seedling shoots. Acetachlor (Warrant), pyroxasulfone (Zidua), and S-metalachlor (Dual II Magnum) are some of the popular active ingredients in this group. Group 5 are the photosystem II inhibitors that kill by inhibiting photosynthesis.
Only one active ingredient in this group is labeled for soybeans; metribuzin (Tricor or Sencor). The site of action group number is clearly identified on the cover of every pesticide labeled for crop use in the U.S.
Understanding how these site of action groups differ from active ingredients, which are otherwise known as mode of action, is critical! The University of Kentucky strongly advises no less than two, three is better, herbicides from different site of action groups be applied as a pre-plant soil residual herbicide to prevent these weeds from ever emerging.
Careful planning should be done to ensure there is not an accidental selection of two different active ingredients that are in fact from the same site of action group.
In addition to a robust pre-plant soil residual program, the University of Kentucky strongly encourages the addition of a site of action group 15 herbicide labeled for post-emergence herbicide application. It is very possible if weather and soybean growth support a rapid canopy that only one post-emergence herbicide application will be necessary.
To assist in selecting the best soil residual herbicide plan of action for palmer and waterhemp control, Dr. Travis Leleighter, Extension Weed Control Specialist at the Grain and Forage Center of Excellence at Princeton, has prepared a publication on the topic. It is available on my website at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
In addition, the annual UK Weed Control Publication for Kentucky Grain Crops is available at the Extension Office and local suppliers. The publication suggests the use of herbicides based on their effectiveness in research trials conducted at the research stations around the state.
The publication lists what we believe to be the most effective herbicides with the most optimum rates and application timing recommendations.
Upcoming Educational OpportunityMark your calendar for March 18 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. David Kohl will present a webinar titled, “Agriculture Today: New Era of Prosperity or Temporary Opportunity.” Preregistration is required at http://bit.ly/3pMFGly.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.