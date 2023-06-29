In July 2020, Owensboro Health, in partnership with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, welcomed the first six students for its Family Medicine Residency program.
On June 23, the class — which consisted of Jerry Bradley, MD; Hamed Haghnazar, MD; Hayat Itani, MD; M. Damon Kolok, MD; Suheung (Steven) Lee, MD; and Daniel Meis, DO — graduated from the program with a celebration at the Owensboro Convention Center.
For Darby Cole, MD, director of the program, it was a milestone worth celebrating.
“It was absolutely my honor (and) privilege to be involved at such a level with such … awesome and hard-working, dedicated, compassionate individuals,” he said. “I feel like I was very blessed and had one of the best jobs in the world.”
The three-year program was led by Dr. Jon Sivoravong for the first two years, before he retired.
Cole, who was Sivoravong’s first hire as the assistant program director, was primarily responsible for teaching the students and helping organize the educational experiences.
With Sivoravong preparing for his departure, Cole was approached to take over.
“I really didn’t want it because the job had so (many) administrative duties, and I did not relish the idea of losing the majority of the teaching role, because I like the teaching role,” he said.
The program found a replacement before Sivoravong retired, but that person eventually became “ineligible,” according to Cole.
By then, Cole decided to come on board as the interim director for three months at the end of June 2022, with the intention the university would find someone to take the role permanently.
“(I said): ‘I feel like the program deserved somebody with years of experience knowing how to efficiently run a program,’ ” he said.
Cole said U of L put out a national search but could not find someone qualified, so he officially accepted the position in September 2022.
The graduating class had a notable experience through its time in the program, as Cole and the cohort navigated through the coronavirus pandemic and were learning about protocols and procedures alongside one another.
“... We kind of all bonded in that … (we were) all going to go through something brand new together,” he said. “I think this first class is always going to be special in our hearts because of that unique bond of having to figure it out and go through it the first time together.
“It makes (this) class very, very special.”
Now having a year under his belt in the director’s chair, Cole feels more comfortable, especially with the support of everyone involved, including staff members Michelle Hayden, the residency’s program coordinator, and Madalyn Duty, program secretary, helping with the “behind-the-scenes” work.
“It’s really taken until just now to get to a point where I don’t feel a lot of apprehension, a lot of anxiety … on a day-to-day basis. ... This entire past year, every hurdle that we’ve encountered — whether it was interviewing season, … match season, … in-training exam time, … end-of-year reviews, half-year reviews; all of these things were firsts for me in this role,” he said. “Now at this point, … I have now kind of done everything at least once ….”
Cole said all six residents “have been very keen on moving forward with their careers,” with two accepting jobs with the residency program in academic medicine, three beginning fellowship programs and one already having scheduled shifts working at a facility in Florida.
In preparation for the next class’ graduation and the incoming cohort, Cole said he and the staff will be tweaking the program to be in accordance with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education’s (ACGME) new set of guidelines and regulations.
“We’ve got basically a year to get our ducks in a row …,” he said. “We’ve got some things that we’ve got to change. We’ve worked on this already this past year, (as) we’ve had to take some of our required rotations and bring them into electives. We’ve already created some new electives. We’ve got to change some things in terms of how we count the visits and encounters on the computers for recording purposes, and we’ve got to do some things to balance out some profiles for our doctors ….
“That’s such a huge milestone and a huge hurdle within itself; a lot of program directors have to spend a lot of time on that, but luckily I’ve got some great staff that can help me. … That’s going to be a big focus this coming year.”
