Owensboro Health/University of Louisville School of Medicine’s first family medicine residency class is pictured at its graduation celebration on June 23 at the Owensboro Convention Center. The class includes, from left to right: Suheung (Steven) Lee, MD; M. Damon Kolok, MD; Jerry Bradley, MD; Daniel Meis, DO; Hamed Haghnazar, MD; and Hayat Itani, MD.

In July 2020, Owensboro Health, in partnership with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, welcomed the first six students for its Family Medicine Residency program.

On June 23, the class — which consisted of Jerry Bradley, MD; Hamed Haghnazar, MD; Hayat Itani, MD; M. Damon Kolok, MD; Suheung (Steven) Lee, MD; and Daniel Meis, DO — graduated from the program with a celebration at the Owensboro Convention Center.

