March is National Nutrition Month.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ theme for this year is “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” emphasizing enjoying nutritious foods from around the world and various cultures.
One of the best ways to do this is to incorporate more herbs and spices into your diet. Herbs and spices allow you to season food using less salt and sugar and impart health benefits.
India is the largest producer of turmeric, a rhizome plant (like ginger) native to South Asia. It has been used for thousands of years in Asian countries as a spice and as medicine.
Curcumin is the nutrient in turmeric responsible for its yellow color, and it’s linked to many of the health benefits associated with turmeric. Studies have associated curcumin intake with decreased rates of pain and inflammation, increased memory, and decreased rates of depression.
Turmeric is available both in its whole form and ground. It is best used to season savory dishes like curry. Consuming turmeric with black pepper increases its absorption.
Ginger is another rhizome plant native to Asia, and it is one of the most widely consumed spices in the world. Ginger root contains very high levels of antioxidants.
Many studies have shown ginger to be effective in preventing or reducing nausea, especially in pregnant women or those prone to motion sickness. Ginger root also has anti-inflammatory properties. It is available in many forms: whole, ground, crystallized; and it can be used in both savory and sweet dishes.
Cinnamon comes from the bark of an evergreen tree. A meta-analysis of studies has shown that cinnamon can help lower glucose levels in those with diabetes, probably by increasing insulin sensitivity.
Cassia cinnamon comes from China and is the kind found in most grocery stores. While using cassia cinnamon in cooking is harmless, consuming large quantities as a supplement can be harmful because it contains high levels of coumarin, a toxic chemical when consumed in large quantities. If you are interested in consuming large amounts of cinnamon, instead consider ceylon cinnamon which contains lower levels of coumarin.
While not technically a spice, capsaicin, the compound in chili peppers that gives them their heat, also has anti-inflammatory properties and is associated with decreased risk of heart disease, stroke, and lower body weights. Adding hot peppers or chili powders to foods will add seasoning, heat and health protection.
Note that most studies of spices use much larger doses than what you would use for cooking. While most spice supplements are considered safe, I don’t recommend taking spices in supplement form without checking with your provider first.
This shouldn’t prevent you from adding spices to your food, though. There are hundreds of herbs and spices available besides the ones I have discussed. I challenge you to try one you have never tried before.
Adding these and other spices does not replace the importance of overall healthy eating. Remember to consume lots of fruit and vegetables, focus on lean meats and heart-healthy fats, and limit highly sweet or processed foods. Lean toward a sprinkling of cinnamon in your morning oats instead of a cinnamon roll.
This recipe includes three of the spices discussed in this article. It’s healthy, easy to make and full of flavor.
Stewed Chicken
1 T olive oil
1 pound chicken breasts
Salt (optional) and pepper
3 cups vegetables of your choice. We like spinach, carrots, and onions. Fresh or frozen will work.
1 14 oz can diced tomatoes
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp cayenne
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp cumin
Fresh or dried parsley for garnish
Rice or couscous for serving.
1. Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Sprinkle the chicken with salt (if desired) and pepper and add to the pan. Brown each side of the chicken.
2. Add the vegetables to the pan and sauté until soft, 5-10 minutes.
3. Add the tomatoes, cinnamon, cayenne, turmeric and cumin. Simmer until chicken is cooked through (to 165 degrees Fahrenheit) and vegetables are soft for about 20 minutes.
4. Top with parsley (if desired) and serve with rice or couscous
Recipe source: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org
The Healthpark is offering several nutrition-related programs this March. Lifesteps is a 14 week, comprehensive weight loss program with group support. Classes start on March 30. Information sessions are on March 9 and 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the classrooms.
Also, join the Healthpark registered dietitians for a free cooking class to celebrate National Nutrition Month. Try recipes from different cultures as we “Celebrate a World of Flavors.” This event will be held on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the classrooms at the Healthpark. Space is limited to 25 participants. To register for the Lifesteps information sessions or the cooking demo, call 270-688-4804.
Melissa Gaither, RD, CDE is a dietitian and diabetes educator at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
