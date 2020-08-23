While gardening or cleaning around the home, garage and outbuildings, we see spiders. Kentucky has many common spiders. There are two you should learn to identify because their venom is harmful to humans. Remember, however, all spiders can be dangerous if a person is allergic or sensitive to spiders and insects.
Dr. Lee Townsend and Dr. Mike Potter, University of Kentucky Extension entomologists, describe several common spiders:
Spiders feed mostly on small insects and other arthropods. Some trap their prey in webs or snares. Others are active hunters and use excellent vision to ambush their food. Virtually all spiders have poison glands that connect with their fangs. Venom produced by the glands is used in defense and to kill or paralyze prey.
Only a few species, such as the black widow and brown recluse, have venom that is very toxic to humans. Most species do not attempt to bite. Many have fangs that are not capable of piercing the skin. However, some bites will result in a reaction similar to a wasp or bee sting. It is possible a person can have an allergic reaction to the venom.
Most spiders found in homes and buildings are accidental invaders that have entered around doors, windows, or other openings.
The brown recluse, Loxosceles reclusa, is the only member of the brown spider family (Loxoscelidae) living in Kentucky. Coloration ranges from tan to dark brown, with uniformly colored abdomen and legs. The legs are long, thin and lack conspicuous spines. A distinguishing feature is the dark, violin-shaped mark on its back, with the violin’s neck pointing toward the spider’s rear or abdomen. This feature is consistent in adult brown recluses, but sometimes less obvious in younger spiders.
Although brown recluse bites are rare, the venom can cause serious wounds, such as tissue destruction that may require surgery.
The brown recluse makes a web that appears messy and dense, usually close to the ground or floor in dark secluded areas. They are common indoors and can live year-round in homes, barns, sheds, warehouses and greenhouses, as well as protected outdoor areas. Brown recluses tend to hide during the day and hunt for insects at night.
Black widow spiders belong to the cobweb spider family (Theridiidae) and spin loosely organized trap webs. The female is about one-half inch long, is shiny black, and usually has a red hourglass mark on the underside of her abdomen. The webs are found mostly under objects, such as rocks and ground trash, or under an overhanging embankment. They are less common in homes than the brown recluse. When found in homes, they are usually under appliances or heavy furniture and not out in the open like other cobweb spiders.
Black widow spiders are timid, however, and will only bite in response to injury. Black widow venom is a nerve toxin with rapid effects. Victims should seek medical attention promptly.
Wolf spiders look fierce with rapid movements that make them seem aggressive. Most are dark brown. Wolf spiders actively hunt prey and do not use snares or webs. They have strong fangs and could bite if disturbed or pinched. They inhabit grassy or leaf-covered areas and may be active during the day or night. The female carries an egg sac on her rear end. Wolf spiders do not persist indoors but are common accidental invaders.
Funnel web spiders (Agelenidae family), or grass spiders, resemble wolf spiders but have a pair of long, distinctive, silk-spinning tubes at the rear of their abdomen. The spiders live in shrubbery, grass, under rocks, or in debris and seldom come indoors. They build a horizontal, sheet-like web that has a funnel-shaped retreat. Webs are most obvious when covered with morning dew.
Jumping spiders (Salticidae family) have a distinctive body shape and short, strong, front legs; many are brightly colored or iridescent. Two very large eyes on the front of the head give them the best vision of all spiders. They slowly stalk their prey and make a sudden pounce from a short distance. Salticids occasionally wander indoors and may overwinter there.
Crab spiders (Thomisidae family) have two, long, front pairs of legs. They wait in ambush for insect prey on plants, flowers, tree trunks or soil litter. They rarely enter buildings and do not persist indoors.
Cellar spiders (Pholcidae family) have very long, skinny legs and small bodies. They make stringy webs in shady corners of basements, pantries, closets, attics, barns and sheds.
One of Kentucky’s largest spiders is an orb weaver (Araneidae family) called the black and yellow Argiope, Argiope auranti. It is almost 3 inches long from leg tip to leg tip. They are also called writing spiders because of their web’s bold zigzag pattern. Argiope spiders are very common in backyard gardens. Although intimidating, their bite is only dangerous to people who experience severe allergic reactions to insect and spider bites.
More information about managing spiders is available at the University of Kentucky website HYPERLINK “http://www.uky.edu/Ag/CritterFiles/casefile/spiders/spiderfile.htm” http://www.uky.edu/Ag/CritterFiles/casefile/spiders/spiderfile.htm or through the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
There is much information online, but for preserving food safely, through canning and freezing for example, always use information from your local Extension Office, the National Center for Home Food Preservation, https://nchfp.uga.edu, or a state Extension website. You can also use the Ball Blue Book for how-to information and recipes. In Daviess County, Katie Alexander, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science, is available to provide information at 270-685-8480.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.